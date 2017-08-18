Spring Lake blanked in season openers

The Lakers’ season opening loss came against Grand Rapids Christian High School, 1-0. After a short break, they took the field against the host Crusaders, falling, 4-0.

“I’m going to guess Grand Rapids Christian will be top 10 in Division 2, and Unity will be top 10 in Division 3, it’s not like we are playing chumps,” Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “But, we still have to play better.”

In Game 1, Spring Lake stayed competitive through the shortened 70-minute contest, despite being down early.

At the 20-minute mark in the first half, the Eagles netted a bending free kick to take what would be the final lead of the game.

“I was really proud of how we played defensively in the first game,” Thelen said. “We got scored on by a free kick, just one of those things.”

The Lakers had their fair share of chances against Grand Rapids Christian, but couldn’t strike the ball true.

“We had chances,” Thelen said. “Just have to get a few of them on frame. I told the guys to keep that up and just put it on frame.”

Game 2 of the tournament unraveled quickly with Unity Christian coming out of the gate hard at a fatigued Laker squad.

“They are one of those teams that gets on you right away,” Thelen said. “They come after you in the first 10 minutes.

Spring Lake survived the opening minutes, putting off the first goal to the 27-minute mark. Keeper Adam Boes blocked a close-range shot but lost the rebound into a doorstep scrum. The wrong foot found it, sending it home to put the Crusaders up, 1-0.

With 2:59 left to play in the half, Unity Christian netted a one-on-one fastbreak. Just 30 seconds later, an expertly placed outside shot snuck between the crossbar and Boes’ outstretched mitts.

“There were just some plays where we shut down,” Thelen said. “We had a poor goal kick that led to their second goal, it just didn’t go very far, and they intercepted it. Then everyone hangs their head for one second and they score again.

“I challenged the guys to come out and win the second half, and we played a little better.”

Just one additional goal squeaked by in the final 35-minute half, while the Lakers struggled to get anything going on their offensive end.

“We just have to be a team by community,” Thelen said. “Defend together and we have to control the ball on our end, we have to hold possession and get the ball on the ground so we aren’t just playing kickball.

“We played great in the first game,” Thelen said. “Then, you take a break, shut down mentally, the kids talk to their friends a bit and the game drops a little. We will be fine, just have to get used to the mentality of the varsity game.”

Spring Lake has the weekend to gather their thoughts before a tough full week of games. Tuesday, they visit Mona Shores as a final stop before taking on rival Fruitport at home Thursday.