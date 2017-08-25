Prep Roundup: Spring Lake boys soccer downs Fruitport in rivalry match

“It was a good battle between two really good teams,” Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “Beating a rival is always good, now we have to make sure we are playing our best at the end of the season if we do get to see them again.”

The Lakers opened up scoring 10 minutes before halftime as Robert Hartliep was taken down in the box, granting Spring Lake a penalty kick. Charlie Parker capitalized to take a 1-0 lead, which held through halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Fruitport tied the game, netting a loose ball in the Spring Lake box for the equalizer.

“We have had some mental moments in our last few games,” Thelen said. “When the tied it up, in the past few games that is where we broke, tonight the guys stuck together and played for each other.”

With 20 minutes left in the game, the Lakers took back the lead for good as Malachi Mulder netted their second goal. 10 minutes later, Max White sealed the victory with another Spring Lake goal.

“This was huge for us, to get that first win and get some momentum heading into the conference season,” Thelen said.

The Lakers open O-K Blue Conference play against the defending Division 3 state champions in Grand Rapids Catholic Central at home Tuesday. The Cougars finished second in the O-K Blue behind Spring Lake last season.

GH soccer shuts out Midland Dow

The Grand Haven boys soccer team scored two first-half goals and held Midland Dow scoreless for a 2-0 shutout win Thursday night.

The first Grand Haven goal was tallied by Joe Walsh off a Conner Lund assist at the 25:46 mark of the first half. Lund then buried a shot off a great individual effort 11 minutes later to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Buccaners.

Jake Thayer and Filiberto Juarez split time in goal for the Bucs, who now improve to 3-0 on the season.

"Midland got a great jump on the game,” said Grand Haven head coach Aaron Dean. “I felt like they were probably the more dangerous team the first 20 minutes and certainly held more possession. We've got guys like Joe and Conner that can be really explosive and that gives us confidence even when we're being pressed.

"Conner has really shown growth from last year and the individual effort and skill he showed on the second goal is proof of that. I'm really happy for him and the start he's had, but also for how we're playing collectively.

Grand Haven starts its O-K Red Conference play on Monday at home against Caledonia.

"Midland exposed us on in a few spots, and we'll certainly want to address those issues in our next practice,” added Dean. “Caledonia returns a bunch of guys and is probably a preseason contender for the O-K Red."

Junior varsity: The Buccaneers' junior varsity squad continued its season long win streak by downing visiting Midland Dow 4-0 on Thursday.

Sophomore Zach Falconer gave the Bucs (3-0) a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the game with a great solo effort. After taking a pass down the left flank, he sped past his defender and sent a shot low and to the near post. The Midland Dow keeper managed to deflect the shot, but Falconer followed it up and volleyed into the net for what would be the game winner.

After halftime, the Grand Haven squad broke the game open. Eight minutes into the second stanza, sophomore Max Jerovsek nodded in a corner kick from sophomore Dylan Fett. When the game had 13 minutes remaining, sophomore Gavin Jonker cleared two defenders and slotted in a goal to make the score 3-0. And the Bucs scored again four minutes from the final whistle, with Jerovsek crossing into a scrum just in front of the goal, and sophomore Ivan Sokolow providing the pressure to push the ball across the line.

Sophomores Gavin Yonker and Tyler Harp Shared goalkeeper duties and held the first shutout of the season for Grand Haven.

WMC soccer edged by NorthPointe

The Western Michigan Christian soccer team took on NorthPointe Christian in a non-conference contest Thursday night, falling, 2-1.

The Warriors struck first in the 13th minute of the first half as Seth VanderKooi converted a rebound off the top bar on a shot by Even Fles.

NorthPointe netted both goals late in the game, the first in the 70th minute and the second in the 76th to ice the victory.

Jamison Goorman was in the net for the entire game, recording 10 saves in the loss.

“This was a game where we were simply outplayed in most areas of the game at the wrong time,” WMC head coach David Hulings said. “We played well but were not consistent and NorthPointe took advantage of some giveaways and lax playing.

“We came in expecting to win on talent tonight and learned a valuble lesson. NorthPointe played well and deserved to win. We had plenty of chances, with nine of our 14 shots right at the keeper.”

SL girls golf finishes fourth

The Spring Lake girls golf team finished fourth at the Mona Shores Invitational on Thursday with a team score of 357.

Reeths-Puffer won the event with a 321 team score.

For the Lakers, senior Madelyn Nelson finished second overall as an individual with a 74, while junior Hannah Klein carded an 89. Sophomore Phoebe Saunders added a 92, while Alana Sprague added a 101.

Junior varsity: the Spring Lake junior varsity team recorded a 242-284 win over Mona Shores on Wednesday.

Alana Sprague led the Lakers with a 48, while Jillian Gable had a 62 and Maggie Mahoney and Kate Galloway both added 66s.