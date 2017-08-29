GH soccer wins conference opener

The Bucs controlled the game from start to finish, utilizing stifling defense from a cohesive backline and an exhausting offensive attack from a versatile group of forwards.

“The win is great. We knew Caledonia would be good,” said Grand Haven head coach Aaron Dean. “This was just a great game, I hope people enjoyed it. They were at us, we were at them, the way they knocked the ball around — they were impressive.”

Joe Walsh and Mason Mahacek scored the Bucs’ two goals, assisted by Connor Lund and Jack DeKlyen. The offense didn’t take long to get started.

Within the first five minutes of play, Grand Haven saw two quality chances for goals. One via free kick and another manufactured by Mason Mahacek and his quick feet, sending a pass inside for Noah VanOordt, who was tackled cleanly in the box.

With 27 minutes left in the half, Tavin Ardell sent a beautiful lob from the top of the box, clearing the Caledonia keeper’s outstretched arms before finding the cross bar.

Two more chances came and passed for the Bucs, as Mahacek, Lund and their band of forwards picked apart the Caledonia back line with pinpoint passes through traffic and ceaseless possession.

Finally, with 13 minutes left in the opening half, Lund took a ball down the far side of the box, cut toward the goalie and passed off to Joe Walsh, who finished with an easy touch to put Grand Haven up, 1-0.

“Connor has been dangerous all year, and I think he has set Joe up all three times now,” Dean said. “The combination and the dynamics we have are great. Lund is the senior leader up top and is fantastic, he does stuff we haven’t seen players do in a long time. He is the creative spark there.

“Walsh is playing up top with him right now and he is kind of just the in the trenches guy, he works his tail off and is in the right place at the right time.

“Behind them rolling in are Tavin Ardell, DeKlyen, Noah VanOordt and Timmy Kleyla on the outside, and Sam Scarpino coming in. A lot of them played together growing up and you just can’t recreate that. They all read each other really well from all those years together. And, we are pretty quick, which makes us dangerous.”

The Bucs’ offense would continue to pepper Caledonia’s keeper, who put on an impressive performance in the face of incessant shooting.

“That kept it closer than we would have liked,” Dean said.

Meanwhile, on the north end of the field, Grand Haven keeper Jake Thayer touched the ball just three times in the first half. Two saves on shots from way downtown and one from inside the box as time wore out.

The downtime was courtesy of a ferocious Grand Haven backline, denying the Scots possession time. They entered Grand Haven’s box just twice, both in the final two minutes of the half.

“There are a couple of fine athletes back there,” Dean said. “With Adam Glasser, Jarrett Prins, Trent Perkins, Cole Tubergen and Trevor Kalis rolling in off the bench. They have great personality and really believe in themselves right now. Tied in with the goalkeepers, that group plays with a lot if pride.”

Grand Haven’s 1-0 lead carried through halftime, and they didn’t take long to build it in the second half. With 30 minutes left to play, a booming outside shot by Timmy Kleya required an acrobatic save by Caledonia’s goalie, bringing on a corner kick.

DeKlyen send a perfect ball sailed towards the near post where Mahacek, as usual, was in the right place at the right time, connecting for a header goal to cement the Grand Haven lead.

The Caledonia offense played the rest of the game with renewed vigor, ever determined to even the score. After just two legitimate scoring chances in the first, the Scots put second-half keeper Filiberto Juarez on notice with repeated solo chances, crosses and corner kicks.

“I think as the game wore on, we maybe started to drop a little bit and try and preserve the win, and they got some momentum going, and that can be dangerous,” Dean said. “We might have gotten a little tired, but a lot of that was Caledonia’s fight, they were not giving up.”

The Scots connected with just four minutes to play on a free kick from the top of the box, netting the bender just out of reach of a diving Juarez. It was too little, too late for Caledonia, who couldn’t get control of the ball again as time expired, leaving the final score at 2-1.

The Bucs return to action on Wednesday against East Kentwood at home.