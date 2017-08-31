Prep roundup: GH soccer falls to East Kentwood

The Bucs struck first at home with a Joe Walsh goal, assisted by Mason Mahacek. The Falcons responded immediately, scoring from the kickoff.

Five minutes later, Walsh and Mahacek doubled-down, repeating their first goal. Like clockwork, East Kentwood was able to tie the game before halftime, capitalizing on an indirect freekick in the penalty box.

The Falcons netted the game winner in the second half on a blistering, well-placed shot, beating a solid effort by keeper Filiberto Juarez.

Grand Haven is now 4-0-1 on the season and 1-1 in the O-K Red. They return to the pitch to face Spring Lake at home on Sept. 5.