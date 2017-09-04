Michigan Rovers sweep Bolingbrook

The team, comprised of players from seven local high schools, competes in the P1 U19 Division of the Michigan State Premier Soccer Program. The Rovers went undefeated in Bolingbrook, outscoring their opponents, 23-1, in route to their title. This is the second year in a row the team has won the tournament.

Competing for the Rovers are: Allie Keyser, Brysyn McHenry, Stephanie Thompson, Madeline Van Schelven and Sara Wilkenson of Grand Haven, Emily Batts of Spring Lake, Jaydie Hanks and Lauren Peterson of Fruitport, Amber Blaski, Hely Ruiter, Morgan Sxost, Mia Virang and coach Brian Blaski of Reeths-Puffer, Peyton Erndtman, Mallory Meston, Erin Powers and Megan Swanker of Mona Shores, Kerrigan Semans of Whitehall and Alia Mares of West Ottawa.