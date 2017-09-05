Prep roundup: WMC soccer routs Mona Shores

Brandon Fles got things started 15 minutes into the game, on a familial assist by older brother Evan Fles via set play. Tyler Van Beek joined in five minutes later, unassisted. Evan Fles recorded his second assist of the first half connecting with Owen Alfree for his first goal of the day.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead into halftime, and were just getting started.

Alfree struck again in the 57th minute on a textbook transition after a save by WMC keeper Jameson Goorman. Three minutes later, Chandler Briet served up a juicy corner kick, finding Brandon Fles for the finish.

In the 79th of 80 minutes, the Warriors led, 5-0. The beating was not sufficient in the eyes of Alfree, as he netted two unassisted goals before time expired, turning the game into a full-blown shellacking.

“This was simply a good game with all the players playing hard and together,” WMC head coach David Hulings said. “This team is a great team when they play together and have fun making their teammates look good. Everyone wanted their teammate to have a ball, a shot and the praise. It was fun to watch and the energy they get from each other when that happens is evident in their play.

“We are not seven goals better than Shores, but tonight we were and the boys did a great job. It is nice to see our defense record another shutout. Jameson Goorman did a great job keeping us clean. This team has much work to do and much soccer to learn, yet, but they are coming together well for this early in the season.”

The Warriors return to the pitch for their first conference matchup with Manistee on Thursday.

Fruitport trounces Kenowa Hills

The Fruitport boys soccer team kicked off their O-K Black Conference season with an emphatic victory Tuesday night, defeating Kenowa Hills, 9-1.

The game lasted just four minutes into the second half, before the Trojans took the mercy victory, leading by eight goals.

Zach Shane set a Fruitport school record with six goals in the game, while Logan Fiedling, Cody Mayette and Carter Golden also scored for the Trojans.

Eli Ver Merris led the way with three assists from midfield, while Bryce LaNore recorded one. Connor Hines made three saves in the net.

“It was good to get some players back from injury, but the contests get harder for the rest of the week,” Fruitport head coach Greg Kobylak said. “Today, we gained some confidence, and shoe growth but we will have things to work on to reach our potential.”