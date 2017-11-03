College roundup: Peel, UW-Milwaukee finish undefeated regular season

Former Spring Lake soccer standout Saebryn Peel is amongst the contributors on the club, as the sophomore midfielder has appeared in 10 games this season.

Peel recorded a pair of assists and a pair of shot attempts during the team’s Sept. 14 match against Chicago State. She also logged a career-high 48 minutes in the team’s win at Illinois State on Sept. 2.

As a Laker, Peel helped the Lakers win back-to-back Lakes Eight Conference titles in 2015-16. She was a four-year letter winner and received first team All-State honors from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association in 2016.

SL’s Adkins named All-Conference

Former Spring Lake girls soccer standout Nora Adkins is already leaving her mark on the soccer field at the collegiate level for the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders.

As a freshman on the women’s soccer team, Adkins was named to the All-NACC Second Team on Thursday for her lofty accomplishments so far in her young career.

Adkins is currently second on the team in goals scored with seven, using her speed and technical skill set to knife through opposing defenses.

MSOE is playing in its third straight NACC Championship game Saturday. The top-seeded Raiders take on No. 2 Dominican at 4 p.m. at Viets Field in a rematch of the 2016 championship match, a 1-0 win for the Raiders.

SL’s Raschke named to Wheaton College (Ill.) women's golf roster

Former Spring Lake and current Wheaton College student Karissa Raschke of Grand Haven was named to the 2017-18 Wheaton Thunder women's golf team roster.

Raschke played in 10 events last season with the Thunder, scoring an average of 100.5. She also played in three events in the 2015-16 season with a score average of 91.8.

Raschke was a four-year varsity starter for the Lakers golf team, receiving First Team All-Conference honors three years.