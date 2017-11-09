Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team holds annual awards banquet

This year’s recipients were:

The 12th Player Award, which is given to someone who gave the team a spark off the bench, was awarded to JohnScott Finley.

The Warrior Award, which is given to the player best exemplifies what it means to be a Warrior soccer player for WMC both on and off the field, was awarded to Tommy TenCate.

The 80-minute Ready Award, which is given to the player who showed up the first day of practice and was in the best condition and continued to work at the highest rate to prepare for each and every game, was awarded to Evan Fles.

The Most Improved Award, which is given to the player who improved the most from the beginning of the season to the end, was awarded to Jordan Wisniewski. The team was also recognized for their outstanding accomplishments as a team and as individuals.

Evan Fles was named to First Team All-State; Brandon Fles was named Second Team All-State and Owen Alfree and Tommy TenCate were both named Honorable Mention All-State.

The team had nine seniors receive All-Academic Awards for grade point averages about a 3.4: Seth VanderKooi, Tommy TenCate, Garrett Pollack, Josh Paquin, Jacob Moser, JohnScott Finley, Evan Fles, Chandler Breit and Owen Alfree.

The WMC All-District team consisted of: Tyler VanBeek, Adam Van Hoeven, Tommy TenCate, Josh Paquin, Jacob Moser, Hayden Hubers, Joe Hain, Jameson Goorman, Evan Fles, Brandon Fles, Johnscott Finley and Owen Alfree.

Warriors that made the All-Region team included: Tommy TenCate, Evan Fles, Brandon Fles and Owen Alfree.