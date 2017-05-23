Grand Haven softball falters late in back-to-back losses to Rockford

After dropping a 5-4 decision at Rockford on April 27 via walk-off home run, the Buccaneers appeared to have the Rams right where they wanted them during an O-K Red Conference doubleheader Monday at Grand Haven High School.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, old haunts crept back into the picture in the form of back-to-back comeback wins for the Rams.

In the opener, Grand Haven jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Rockford would score 11 unanswered runs on their way to a 15-4 win.

In the nightcap, the Buccaneers appeared to have all the answers, holding a 9-3 lead through five innings of play. The Rams would catch fire late, and score six runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at nine, before breaking the game open with a seven-run seventh inning to pull away for a 16-10 win.

“It’s a tough situation. We have three solid pitchers, but right now, one of them is hurt,” said Grand Haven head coach John Hall. “Any time you lose defensive integrity, it makes things more difficult. We had a similar game against Caledonia, and we won that game, because we made the key defensive plays that we needed to. Tonight, we just didn’t make those plays.

“If you put 10 runs up against Rockford that should be enough to win. I’m sure I’ll agonize over whether I made a correct call here or there, but I knew if I made too many changes, especially on defense, that would probably just create more problems.

“Maddy (Shumaker) gave us everything she had on the mound in that second game; we just didn’t make any plays behind her.”

Game 1: Rockford 15, Grand Haven 4

After Grand Haven scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, Rockford answered back with one run in the third inning, six in the fourth and four more in the top of the fifth to take a commanding 11-3 lead.

The Bucs scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rams would add four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh for the sizable road win.

Haley Aldred recorded three hits and two RBIs to lead the Bucs, while Jackie Crow added two hits and one RBI.

Maddy Shumaker started the game on the mound, pitching three and one-third innings, giving up nine hits and four earned runs and striking out one. Baby Hang pitched the last three and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs and striking out one.

Game 2: Rockford 16, Grand Haven 10

After Rockford scratched one run across the plate in the opening frame, Grand Haven scored one run in the bottom of the first, two in the second and four in the third to take a 7-1 lead.

The Rams scored twice in the fourth inning, but the Bucs added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend a 9-3 lead.

The Rockford bats found all the sweet spots in the final two innings of play, however, scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning and seven more in the top of the seventh to take a 16-9 lead. Grand Haven could only muster one run in the final frame to bring the game to its final tally.

Mikayla Gronback recorded four hits and three RBIs to lead the Bucs, while Kaelyn Stafford and Anna McWatters each added three hits and Crow added two hits and two RBIs.

Maddy Shumaker pitched all seven innings, giving up 14 hits, six earned runs and striking out one.

“Jackie Crow hit the ball really hard in both games, Haley Aldred was consistent and Mikayla Gronback is really starting to come around,” Hall added. “She was a workhorse behind the plate.

“I’m really proud of Anna McWatters. She really hit the ball well in that second game. Kaelyn Stafford is starting to really gain more and more confidence at the plate, too. For her, it’s all about her approach at the plate. Her approach improved in that second game, and she knocked three hits into the outfield.”

For Hall, the doubleheader loss stunts some positive momentum, but isn’t the end of the world for the team.

“We were starting to really play well, so to lose back-to-back close games is frustrating,” he admitted. “The O-K Red Conference is never easy, but our season doesn’t really start until May 30 when districts get going.

“We know we can hit the ball against anybody, but we have to make the defensive plays on the other end in order to win games. Usually, we do that, but tonight, we didn’t.”

The Buccaneers host East Kentwood on Wednesday for Senior Night and then welcome crosstown rival Spring Lake to Grand Haven High School on Friday for Bucs Pride Night.

“Everything we’re doing wrong is correctable, and we need to get healthy, because we’re a little banged up right now,” Hall added. “If we can get a little healthier, that will give us a lot more flexibility in our lineup and on defense.

“My message after the game tonight was to ‘just keep digging’. That’s our team phrase right now, don’t stop digging and keep working.”