Prep Roundup: Spring Lake softball clinches O-K Blue Conferece title

The Lakers rolled host Comstock Park, 18-0, on Tuesday night in four innings to cap off an undefeated O-K Blue Conference season and an outright league championship in its first spring as a member.

Leah Vaughan was the wining pitcher for Spring Lake, only allowing two hits on the day.

Lauren Hellman and Madelyn Nelson each had two hits, including a home run, to pace the Lakers at the plate, while Ann Marie Galloway also had two hits and Rebecca Geno had a 3-run double.

PERENNIAL POWERS

With Tuesday’s win, the Lakers have won 60 straight conference games dating back to their time in the Lakes Eight Conference. It is also the program’s fifth straight conference title, and 11th in the past 15 years.

Spring Lake finishes the O-K Blue Conference at 18-0 and are 29-3 overall.

Spring Lake will play its last home game of the year Wednesday, as they host Whitehall in a non-league doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

FRUITPORT SOCCER HOLDS OFF REETHS-PUFFER

The Fruitport girls soccer team has overpowered opponents with their offensive attack this spring, but Tuesday night, it was their defense that got the job done.

The Trojans recorded a 1-0 shutout road win over Reeths-Puffer to pull into a second-place tie with the Rockets in the O-K Black Conference standings.

After a scoreless first half, senior forward Jensyn Stanberry drew a penalty kick and then converted the penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead early in the second half. The Rockets did not go quietly, however, and put pressure on the Trojans.

Freshman goalkeeper Madalyn Fett and the Trojans backline was undeterred and held firm to keep the Rockets at bay.

Fett had 15 saves for the Trojans, who were outshot 23-13 by the Rockets.

The Trojans improve to 14-4 on the season and 9-3 in the O-K Black Conference with the win.

“I thought this was a very complete effort by our girls,” said Fruitport head coach Jeannie McClain. “Reeths-Puffer is very talented and very deep. We had a few kids dinged up and resting, but players stepped up in their absence and really held it together.

“I thought Fett played like a senior in net and our backline of Sydney Bol, Lauren Peterson and Kelsie Schultz played phenomenal. Jaydie Hanks, Emily Winicki and Jensyn Stanberry also did a great job of doing some dirty work and playing smart, which allowed us to keep our shape and get the result. Overall, I'm very proud of all on my girls tonight. It was a great finish to the regular season.”

The Trojans are back in action Tuesday as they host Muskegon in the first round of Division 2 districts.

FRUITPORT BASEBALL DROPS TO ORCHARD VIEW

The Fruitport baseball team couldn’t keep pace with host Orchard View on Monday, falling to the Cardinals, 11-5.

Orchard View scored six runs in the first inning on a wild pitch, a single and two doubles and added an RBI double in the second inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Fruitport scored three runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to a single by Parker Tawney and a stolen base. Tawney led Fruitport with two runs batted in, while going 1-for-3 at the plate.