Prep roundup: Grand Haven softball celebrates Senior Night

The team celebrated Senior Night, honoring their three leaders with t-shirts and an emphatic win.

“This night was all about our seniors and what they meant to the program,” Grand Haven coach John Hall said. “We got to highlight their careers in a relaxed but emotional setting. All three seniors brought integral and invaluable but different attribute to the team.”

Anna McWatters began the season as a role player without a spot in the starting lineup. Hard work and patience paid off when an injury gave McWatters an opportunity to start, since she was inserted into the lineup, she is hitting .389 and playing solid defense at first base. She will attend the University of Michigan next year.

“Every coach wants a player like Ana on their team,” Hall said. “She leads by example, works hard and was ready for her opportunity when it arose.”

Andrea Schumaker takes center stage as the vocal leader of the Bucs’ squad. Constant effort and drive to succeed sets her apart from competitors. She will attend Hope College next year.

“There is not a play Andrea takes off, in practice or a game. Her effort is unmatched and she is a born leader,” Hall said. “She maximizes her talent with effort. She is a player I can trust and that is all a coach can ask for.”

Finally, Mikayla Gronback rounds out the senior class as veteran. A four-year starter on varsity, Gronback carries a sound reputation throughout the O-K Red as a true softball talent. She has been named to All-Conference and All-District teams in her career and has committed to continue softball at the NCAA Division II level at Northwood University.

“Mikayla is a special player,” Hall said. “I told her early in the season that this year was about learning to be a leader. She was part of a group of players that put GH softball back on the map. This year it was her job to reach out to our three freshmen and take them under her wing to show them what it means to play in the O-K Red. She has done admirably in that task.”

All three seniors were recognized by the MHSSCA as Academic All-State award winners.

SL softball drubs Whitehall

The Spring Lake softball team continued their prolific season with a double header sweep of Whitehall in four innings on Wednesday.

Game 1 saw the Lakers mercy Whitehall, 15-0, in four innings, courtesy of a dominant pitching performance and constant offensive pressure.

Lauren Hellman and Molly Poole led the Lakers with four hits each, while Leah Vaughan knocked three and Linsey Paggeot and Addison Lindsey each had two.

Vaughan took the win in the circle, pitching four scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out eight.

Game 2 was won by the same margin, 16-1, in four innings.

Paggot and Madelyn Nelson led with three hits apiece, while Hellman, Poole, Jenna Core and Lauren Summers each had two hits.

Nelson took the win, going three innings while giving up two hits and striking out four batters. Summers took the fourth inning in relief, giving up no hits and no runs.

The Lakers’ record of 31-3 so far this season ties the school record for winningest season ever.

Fruitport softball falls to Jenison

The Fruitport softball team dropped two games to Jenison on Tueaday, the first 0-7, the second, 12-14.

An early deficit was too much to handle for the Trojans in Game 1, who fell behind in the first inning and could not recover.

Aurora Wilks took the loss in the circle, going six innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out three.

Kirsten Sweet, Tori Nash, Rachel Paulsen and Janell Camphor each had one hit.

Game 2 was a barnburner, as Fruitport fell to Jenison, 12-14.

A 13-run deficit in the third inning posed an incredible challenge for the Trojans, who nearly took the comeback all the way.

Fruitport had 13 hits in the game. Brynne Tober, Brooklyn Samlow and Wilks each had multiple hits, with Tober and Wilks each driving in four runs.

SL golf shines at Ludington

The Spring Lake boys golf team traveled to Ludington to take on the Orioles at the site of next week’s regional tournament. The Lakers put on their best performance of the season, carding a 154.

Nick Krueger led the way with a 36 through nine holes, while Chancellor Fry and Jack ___ both posted season-bests at 38 and 39. Cole Postema finished with a 41 to round out the scoring team.

Spring Lake will take on the final O-K Blue Conference Jamboree today in an 18-hole, double points round to decide the conference champion. They sit in first place with 31 points, just one ahead of Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Following the conference decision, they will head back to Ludington on May 24 for a crack at the Regional tournament and a chance at moving on to the state championship.

GH soccer edged by EK

The Grand Haven girls soccer team finished off their regular season with a close loss to East Kentwood, 1-0.

Both teams were evenly matched through the first half, reaching intermission tied at nil.

The second half continued the defensive battle into the 70th minute, when the Falcons converted a short goal-kick for the only score of the match.

The Bucs look forward to their first district tournament game next Wednesday at Grand Haven High School against the eventual winner of Jenison vs. Grand Rapids Union. Kick-off is slated for 5 p.m.

WMCC softball splits Mason County Central

The Western Michigan Christian, Muskegon Catholic Central co-op softball team split a double header with Mason County Central Wednesday, winning Game 1, 9-1, before dropping Game 2, 2-3.

A three-run first inning and two-run second helped WMCC cruise to a Game 1 win. The offense was lead by Maria Sanocki and Leah Sweetman, each with two hits. Ashley Sandin added one hit and two RBIs.

Moser took the win in the circle, going six innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts.

In Game 2, Mason County Central took a 2-0 led into the sixth inning before WMC tied it up, only to give up a walk-off score in the seventh for the loss.

Sweet man and Moser picked up the two WMCC hits. Moser took the loss in the circle, pitching five and one third innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, picking up five strikeouts.

WMCC is now 9-21 overall and 4-8 in Lakes Eight Conference play.

GH baseball cleans up at Rockford

The Grand Haven baseball team stole an 8-1 road win at O-K Red Conference rival Rockford Wednesday.

A three-run first inning put the Bucs in the driver’s seat early. They would put up two runs in the third and fourth innings, and one in the seventh to take the win.

Joey Zelenka led the offense going three-for-three with three RBIs and one run scored. Jarret Prins, Max Schweikert, Kyle Hoover and Owen Krizan chipped in with one RBI apiece.

Zelenka got the win on the mound, going five innings giving up five hits and one earned run, while striking out one. Landon Keeler threw two innings of relief, giving up three hits and no runs.