Grand Haven, Spring Lake softball teams split doubleheader on Bucs Pride Night

However, Friday’s non-conference doubleheader between the Grand Haven and Spring Lake varsity softball teams at Grand Haven High School was anything but a hostile environment. In fact, between the opener and the nightcap, both squads shared dinner in the outfield together.

“John and I are really good friends, and all of these girls know each other and most of them play together on summer travel league teams, so we decided it would be nice to get together in the outfield and eat together between games,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “It’s a neat event for a really great cause, and both teams got pushed a little bit right before the state tournament starts next week.”

Grand Haven wore their customary purple jerseys for Bucs Pride Night, while the Spring Lake squad wore purple shirts over their red jerseys before the game.

THE JACKIE CROW SHOW

Once the action started, Grand Haven used three swings of the bat to score nine runs and take a 9-4 decision in the opener.

Junior Jackie Crow was responsible for all three of those hits, as she slammed three 3-run home runs to pace the Buccaneers at the plate in Game 1, driving in nine runs.

“She’s been hitting the ball well all season, but today, everything was clicking for her,” said Grand Haven head coach John Hall. “She’s bounced a few shots off the wall this season, but she hit a few no-doubters today, especially that fourth one.”

The display of power was a surprise to even Crow.

“I have no idea where that came from,” she admitted after the game. “I didn’t even think that I could do that. Those were the first home runs that I’ve hit all season. I think a lot of it had to do with the energy that my team had, and that really pumped me up.

“After I hit that first one, I really felt confident in my swing.”

FRIENDLY RIVALRY

The common theme in this year’s Drawbridge Classic is friendship, and that stems from the overlap between the rosters on summer league teams that dates back to little league action.

“I’m friends with every single one of them over there,” Crow said of the Spring Lake squad. “This was almost like going back to the little league days for us, back when we were hitting off of a pitching machine. It brought back so many old memories and it was so much fun.”

Coach Hall was happy to see the comradery between the two programs.

“This is a really special event for both teams, because all these girls have grown up together since they were 10-years-old playing in the dirt,” he added. “Jackie plays for Coach Kolbe (Nelson) with a bunch of Spring Lake girls in the summer and Molly (Poole), who hit a home run for Spring Lake today, plays for me in the summer.

“All of us are so intertwined, and that’s what makes this pretty special. You just hope that the game lives up to the billing, and I felt like it did this year. You saw in that second game with just how close both teams were. We played about as well as we could, and they played about as well as they could, and they were just a swing or two better.”

Game 2 saw the Buccaneers take an early 4-1 lead behind a 2-run home run by Jackie Crow, her fourth of the day, and a 2-RBI shot by Anna McWatters.

The Lakers responded by scoring four runs in the fourth inning and added one more in the fifth to close out a 5-4 win over the Buccaneers.

Leah Vaughan recorded two hits to lead the Lakers, while Molly Poole added a solo home run.

Linsey Paggeot, Jenna Core, Addison Lindsey and Leah Somers each added one RBI.

Vaughan picked up the win on the mound, going all seven innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out three.

“Leah is our ace, and she gave up a season-high in runs in that first game, but we challenged her between the first and second games, and she responded,” Core added. “I was really proud of her and how she bounced back in that second game.

“It’s amazing how three pitches can change the course of a game like that, but Jackie had a heck of a game. With so many people here and the pressure of the moment, it’s so important to get an early lead in rivalry games or district games. My team hasn’t been behind much this season, and with three swings of the bat, we found ourselves down 9-0 in that first game.

“We outscored them 10-4 after that, but that was too big of a hole to climb out of.”

Core talked to his team between games about forgetting about the loss and getting back after it in Game 2.

“They were disappointed after the first game, but I told them that they needed to get over it,” he continued. “We still had another game to play, and we had to eat a little bit of humble pie and get back out there and see what kind of character we have.

“I was really proud of how the girls responded, and I thought we did a much better job of driving the ball on the ground and not recording so many fly outs.”

With the win in Game 2, the Lakers push their overall record to a 32-4, which sets a new school record.

UP NEXT

Grand Haven hosts Holland in the first round of districts on Tuesday at 2 p.m., while Spring Lake travels to Fruitport in the opening round of districts at 4 p.m.

“This is a great momentum boost heading into the playoffs, and we’re getting healthier, too, which might be even more important,” said Hall. “Amaya Schuler just got cleared from her shin splints injury today, so we’re glad to have her back in there. That gives us so much more flexibility with our pitching rotation and defensive substitutions.

“Now, we’re on to phase two. We’re around .500 overall, but we feel confident with where we are. If we play to our potential, we know good things will happen.”

For the Lakers, it’s all about taking things one pitch at a time.

“Preseason is over, now,” Core added. “We believe in ourselves, and we know we have an explosive offense, so we have the confidence that we can come back no matter what the deficit is. We have to keep the energy level high in the dugout, and we have to keep the faith.”

Junior varsity: the Grand Haven and Spring Lake junior varsity softball teams also split their doubleheader Friday. The Buccaneers took Game 1, 15-0, while Spring Lake bounced back to take Game 2, 10-2.

In Game 2, Spring Lake freshman pitcher Ava Westmaas struck out four and threw a one-hitter to pick up the win from the mound. Offensively, Westmaas went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while catcher Anna Goldman hit a 3-run triple.