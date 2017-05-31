Spring Lake softball team surges past rival Fruitport in pre-district matchup

“I’m telling you, I’d rather play the Detroit Tigers once than Fruitport for the third time in one season,” he said. “Bob (Dorman) always has them fired up and believing in themselves, no matter what our teams’ records are at the time. Add in the fact that it’s a rivalry game at their place, and they have some kids that can swing the bat throughout their lineup, and you have plenty of reasons to worry.”

Spring Lake used a small-ball strategy to scrape across two runs through four innings of play, while sophomore ace Leah Vaughan kept the Fruitport bats at bay.

True to form, the Laker bats hit a power surge in the fifth inning, breaking the game open with six runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead. The highlight of the inning came with the bases loaded when Vaughan lifted a ball over the left centerfield fence for a grand slam.

“We were kind of waiting for that big inning to happen,” Core said. “We did some small ball stuff pretty well early on, and Leah was pitching really well, so we figured scoring just a few runs could win it for us. Then, we have a big inning in the sixth where we put up six runs, and Leah helped out her own cause with that grand slam.

“She’s hit a couple home runs this year, but that was hit really well. It was such a key hit, too. That really broke the game open for us. She’s usually more of an alleys hitter, where she hits the ball the other way or finds the gaps in the outfield, but she really got some lift on that one.”

Vaughan was also the winning pitcher in the game, striking out 11 batters and only surrendering six hits.

Linsey Paggeot, Vaughan and Ann Marie Galloway each recorded two hits to lead the Lakers (33-4) at the plate.

After mercying the Trojans in a non-conference doubleheader on April 24, Core knew better than to overlook the upset-minded crosstown rivals.

“Both games we played during the regular season were close games that we were able to break open late and mercy them,” he added. “I believe the first game was 3-1 through five innings and the second one was 3-2 late in the game, too. So, we knew they were going to test us, and that we had to execute in order to beat them.

“I’m just glad that we were able to get out of here with a win, because pre-district games are tough for both teams. I’ve been thinking about this game since the Grand Haven game ended on Friday, and I’m just relieved that we survived and can advance in the tournament.”

SWINGIN ‘TILL THE END

For most observers, the contest appeared to be over when the scoreboard read 8-0 in favor of Spring Lake, but the Fruitport softball team didn’t seem to agree.

In the top of the sixth inning, senior Brooklyn Samlow blasted a two-run home run to bring the game to 8-2. Junior outfielder Janell Camphor added an RBI single to chip away at the score and give the Trojans a sign of life.

However, the effort proved to be too little, too late. Fruitport head coach Bob Dorman thought the difference in the game was a couple of defensive plays and a few missed opportunities at the plate early on in the game.

“We knew coming into this matchup that we had to play a clean game in order to beat a team like Spring Lake,” he said. “We had just one error, and they took advantage of it. That helped them load the bases, and then they hit a grand slam to break the game open.

“We had our own opportunities, too. We were down by two with the bases loaded and couldn’t finish. We just couldn’t get the hits early on in the game that we needed in order to keep the pressure on them. That’s what we talked about before the game. We wanted to score first and take the pressure off ourselves and force them to make the plays.”

Alexis Jurgens and Brooklyn Samlow each had two hits for the Trojans.

Aurora Wilks took the loss for Fruitport, going four innings and striking out one.

“If you go back and look at our games against them from earlier this year, it’s been one inning that separates them for us,” Dorman continued. “Today was no different, and they got those six runs in the fifth. I thought we responded well with that two-run homer by Brooklyn, and we got another one across after that, but then we had a base-running error that cost us a runner in scoring position. You just can’t have those errors against good teams like that.”

The next step for Fruitport will be attempting to replace five senior players who have all had major contributions to the program over the course of their careers.

“This group of seniors have been absolutely phenomenal,” Dorman continued. “They’ve all done so much work during the offseason to get to this point, and I’ve been blessed to coach them. Brooklyn and Kirsten (Sweet) are both going to (Muskegon) Community College to continue their careers, Alexis (Jurgens) and Katie (Veihl) have been staples of this program for years and Lyndsey Ball has been a consummate team player her entire career.

“I’ve got a loaded junior varsity team and an eighth-grade team that is pretty talented that will be freshmen next year, so we’ve got plenty of talented players coming up. Fruitport softball isn’t going anywhere, and we’ll continue to build off of what these seniors have already accomplished for this program.”

UP NEXT

Spring Lake advances to face Allendale on Saturday in the district semifinals at 12:30 p.m. at Allendale High School.

“This will be the fourth time that we’ve played them this season, and each time, it’s gotten closer and closer,” Core said. “The third game ended up being 3-2, so we’re expecting another battle.”