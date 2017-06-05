Spring Lake softball team wins third straight district title

The Lakers fell behind early to the host Falcons, 3-0, in the district semifinals, due to stranding seven base runners through the first three innings.

In the fifth inning, the Lakers scored three runs, highlighted by a two-run home run by Molly Poole and an RBI single by Jenna Core, to tie the game at 3-3.

The extended into extra innings, and in the eight inning, the Lakers scored runs by Lauren Hellman and Kileah Rymal to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Leah Vaughan closed the Falcons to help the Lakers survive the early scare.

In the district championship game against Coopersville, the Lakers exploded for six runs in the third inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Madelyn Nelson hit a two-run home run for the Lakers, while Lauren Hellman added three hits for the game.

Lauren Somers earned the win, throwing the final five innings in relief of Vaughan, who picked up the win in the semifinals.

“It feels awesome. I wasn’t able to play in the postseason last year, because I got injured, so it felt great to be able to get out there this time and help the team win a district title,” said junior Linsey Paggeot. “This has been a goal all season, so we’re all just excited to keep our season going, play at regionals and hopefully keep winning.”

Paggeot, who finished with seven hits on the day, knew the team couldn’t take Allendale lightly in the opener, and wasn’t surprised that the game turned into a grind.

“We talked heading into today about how we couldn’t take Allendale lightly, and we knew that was going to be a very important game for us,” she added. “I thought we did a pretty good job of making the plays we needed to in the first game.

“I didn’t think we were nervous when the game went into extras, but we were all really focused at that point, and we all wanted it, so we weren’t really that worried. We just knew we had to capitalize on scoring runners, since we struggled with that early on.”

The Lakers are now 35-4 on the season and will face Hudsonville Unity Christian in the regional semifinals at Hope College on Saturday with the game scheduled for 1 p.m. Unity Christian defeated the Lakers 5-0 in last year’s regional semifinals.