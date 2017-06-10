Spring Lake softball ready to reverse the curse

In fact, in three straight appearances at Hope College for the Division 2 regionals, the Lakers have yet to scratch a run across the plate. But this season feels different, with an experienced Spring Lake squad that has won 35 games and is bringing back all but one starter from last year’s team.

“We talked a little bit as a team about it,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core of the recent history at Hope College. “For a lot of these kids, this is their third year in a row winning the districts, and all three times, we’ve gone to Hope College for the regional.

“The first time we were there, I think we were thrilled that we beat Allendale in the districts, who had beaten us handedly the year before that, but I think we were just happy to be there. Last year, I thought that we believed that we deserved to be there, but I think we were too excited. That caused us to be a little impatient at the plate, and Ellie Borst had 10 strikeouts against us, and we only managed to get three hits on her.

“This year, I think we’re more confident, more relaxed and hopefully that means a better outcome for us. I think we’re more prepared for the stage this time around.”

In order to advance to the regional finals, the Lakers will have to find some answers for Hudsonville Unity Christian’s ace pitcher Ellie Borst, who dominated the Spring Lake line-up in a 5-0 shutout win in last year’s regional semifinals.

“We weren’t patient at the plate in that game,” Core added. “It was a 1-0 game heading into the sixth inning, and they were able to string together four runs in that inning, and we couldn’t answer. So, we were right there, but we did too much first-pitch swinging and her (Borst) riseball really gave us problems.”

To prepare for the challenges they will face against Unity Christian, the Lakers decided to scrimmage a few top-tier local opponents who will also be participating in regional action this weekend.

“We scrimmaged Calvin Christian on Thursday to prepare for what Unity Christian will throw at us,” Core continued. “Their pitcher throws a good riseball, so that was good practice for us against what Ellie (Borst) will likely throw at us a lot. We just have to stay off the riseball, because it comes in like a fastball, but it rises at the very end.

“So, we’ve worked hard on that to prepare for Unity. We also scrimmaged Rockford on Wednesday and worked on plate discipline a lot. Usually coaches will start calling each other the Saturday night after districts are over once you realize who is still playing and whom you might be playing.”

The process of agreeing to scrimmage an opponent can be a challenging balancing act between smaller and bigger schools, but the recent success of the Spring Lake softball program made them a big favorite for scrimmage invitations this past week.

“You have to gauge whether it’ll be beneficial for you to scrimmage a certain team or not,” Core added. “Sometimes you get invites from smaller schools and have to decide whether they have anything that mirrors what you’ll see in your next game. At the same time, we have tried to set scrimmages up with bigger schools and they don’t really think you have similar traits as the teams that they will be playing, either.

“That’s not the case this year, though. We got a lot of invites last Saturday from teams that were interested in scrimmaging with us this week. Our phones were blowing up with calls and texts about setting up a time to scrimmage. It really helps both teams out, and I think that really helped us get ready for this weekend.”

After scrimmaging, practicing and talking about the upcoming weekend, the seniors on the Lakers squad feel a difference in the team morale this time around.

“I think everyone is really excited, and we’re not as nervous as we have been in years past,” said senior infielder Ann Marie Galloway. “We’re ready to score some runs this time around. I think the Hope College thing was in our heads a little bit last year, but we’re over that now.”

Fellow senior Addison Lindsey thought the team was trying too hard last year, after being a little shell-shocked in their first regional appearance.

“I think we were a little stunned after the first year, so last year, we were trying so hard to make sure it didn’t happen again that we didn’t play within ourselves,” she admitted. “Team chemistry helps a lot. Everyone gets along and it makes every day a lot of fun, whether it’s a practice or a game. We don’t ever get down on each other, and we’re always supportive.”

Core’s message to the team after Friday’s practice was simple — play with confidence and bring your A game.

“I told the kids in the dugout after practice that all four teams heading to Hope College probably think they deserve to win the regional tomorrow, and whoever plays the best that day is going to,” he said. “If we win that first game, I think everyone on our team believes we can win the second, too. And if we don’t win, then it took a great effort from someone else to beat a very good team.

“We’re healthy, we’re focused and I think we’re ready to go.”

KEYS TO THE GAME

For Spring Lake, it goes without saying that getting their first run at Hope College will be an important step toward advancing. Core feels that his team matches up better in the rematch with Unity Christian.

“They don’t have quite the hitting team that they had last year,” Core said. “They rely on their pitching and their defense to win low-scoring games. They graduated five seniors from last year’s team, and we only graduated one. We started five sophomores and one freshman last year, and now they’re a little older and more experienced. We’re hoping that makes a difference.”

The Lakers’ coaching staff has also grown in recent seasons, and that has helped Core and assistant coaches Kobley Nelson and Sarah Bulthuis prepare the team for the challenges of the postseason before they even compete in their first contest of the spring.

“We’ve been knocking on the door the last few years,” Core added. “The last four times, we’ve been to Hope College, we’ve been shut out. So, we haven’t scored a run there yet. Step one is to win, but we’re going to have to score in able to do that.

“I think we’re getting closer and closer across the board, though. As coaches, we get more and more prepared for what we need to address once we make it to that level of competition. We try to address those things throughout the season and during this week in between districts and regionals, so we come into that weekend with as much confidence as we can to get the job done.”

According to Lindsey, an early lead for the Lakers is all they’ll need to make their regional dreams a reality.

“This was the goal from Day 1,” she said of a regional appearance. “I think if we jump out to a lead, that’ll help us a lot. When teams jump out on us early in games, it sometimes gets in our hands, and we press too much.”

Division 2 softball regional

When: Today

Where: Wolter Softball Stadium at Hope College

SEMIFINALS

Wayland Union vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 11 a.m.

Spring Lake vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 1 p.m.

FINALS

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.