Spring Lake softball team shows championship mettle with first regional title in program history

Then, Core reached out, corralled the ball in her mitt and tossed the ball to the ground as she celebrated with her teammates.

It was a routine defensive play, but with that putout in deep leftfield, the Spring Lake softball team defeated Wayland Union, 7-6, and captured the program’s first ever regional championship.

After failing to score a run at Wolters Stadium in three previous appearances, the Lakers offense erupted for 13 runs in two games with a 6-0 shutout win over Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Division 2 regional semifinals and a pulse-pounding 7-6 thriller over the Wildcats in the championship game.

In the regional final, Wayland Union got on the board first with a hard-hit triple to lead off the game and an RBI single by Sydney Urben to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.

The Lakers responded by scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, sparked by a double by Molly Poole, who would later score from second base.

Kileah Rymal would help give the Lakers their first lead of the game when she tripled and later scored from third base to give Spring Lake a 2-1 lead midway through the third inning.

But, like most championship-caliber programs, Wayland responded with a 2-run home run by Leigha Morse to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Spring Lake didn’t panic, and quickly took the lead back thanks to an RBI triple by Lauren Somers, followed by an RBI single by Rymal and a squeeze play at home that helped net the Lakers three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 5-3 lead.

The Lakers would play solid defense behind ace pitcher Leah Vaughan for the next two innings to help keep the Wildcats at bay.

In the bottom of the sixth, Somers would get the ball rolling with another triple as the Lakers would add two insurance runs to push their lead to 7-3 with just three outs separating them from a regional championship.

Then, things got interesting.

After two Wildcats reached base on a single and a walk, Urben connected on a pitch that went sailing toward the fence and ricocheted over for a 3-run shot that brought the score to the narrowest of margins, 7-6.

With Wayland riding a wave of momentum and Spring Lake starting to show signs of fatigue, the game was hanging in the balance. The Wildcats were two-time Division 2 state champions (2015, 2006), but on this Saturday afternoon, it would be the upstart Lakers who would be taking home the hardware.

Vaughan would get ahead in the pitch count on the next batter, before forcing a flyout to Core to record the game’s final out and start the celebration for the Spring Lake faithful.

With the win, the Lakers advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals at Davenport University on Tuesday. They will face Stevensville Lakeshore, who defeated Edwardsburg (3-1) in their regional championship game.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

For more on Saturday’s regional championship run, check out Monday’s edition of the Grand Haven Tribune.