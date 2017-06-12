Spring Lake softball team showcases championship mettle with Division 2 regional championship

Then, Core reached out, corralled the ball in her mitt and tossed the ball to the ground as she celebrated with her teammates.

It was a routine defensive play, but with that putout in deep leftfield, the Spring Lake softball team defeated Wayland Union, 7-6, and captured the program’s first ever regional championship.

“Good thing she’s tall,” joked Spring Lake head coach Bill Core after the game. “With the way the wind was carrying the ball, a lot of people thought that was gone and that the game was pretty much over. Luckily, Jenna was able to get to it before it got any closer to the fence.”

After failing to score a run at Wolters Stadium in three previous appearances at Hope College for regional competition, the Lakers offense erupted for 13 runs in two games with a 6-0 shutout win over Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Division 2 regional semifinals and a pulse-pounding 7-6 thriller over the Wildcats in the championship game.

In the regional final, Wayland Union got on the board first with a hard-hit triple to lead off the game and an RBI single by Sydney Urben to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.

The Lakers responded by scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, sparked by a double by Molly Poole, who would later score from second base.

Kileah Rymal would help give the Lakers their first lead of the game when she tripled and later scored from third base to give Spring Lake a 2-1 lead midway through the third inning.

But, like most championship-caliber programs, Wayland responded with a 2-run home run by Leigha Morse to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Spring Lake didn’t panic, and quickly took the lead back thanks to an RBI triple by Lauren Somers, followed by an RBI single by Rymal and a squeeze play at home that helped net the Lakers three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 5-3 lead.

The Lakers would play solid defense behind ace pitcher Leah Vaughan for the next two innings to help keep the Wildcats at bay.

In the bottom of the sixth, Somers would get the ball rolling with another triple as the Lakers would add two insurance runs to push their lead to 7-3 with just three outs separating them from a regional championship.

Then, things got interesting.

After two Wildcats reached base on a single and a walk, Urben connected on a pitch that went sailing toward the fence and ricocheted over for a 3-run shot that brought the score to the narrowest of margins, 7-6.

With Wayland riding a wave of momentum and Spring Lake starting to show signs of fatigue, the game was hanging in the balance. The Wildcats were two-time Division 2 state champions (2015, 2006), but on this Saturday afternoon, it would be the upstart Lakers who would be taking home the hardware.

Vaughan would get ahead in the pitch count on the next batter, before forcing a flyout to Core to record the game’s final out and start the celebration for the Spring Lake faithful.

“It feels amazing. We’ve been so close for three years, and we finally got it,” said Kileah Rymal after the game. “I was just focused on making a play for my team out there, and I had a couple nice swings.”

Rymal finished with 2 RBIs and two runs scored, while Lauren Somers added two triples and two runs scored.

Vaughan, who picked up two wins on the day, credited the pressure of the moment as a key for her powering through a long day on the mound.

“We were all excited to be here, and we wanted this more than anything,” she said. “It was a little difficult to stay focused at times with all the nerves that go into big games like this, but I think that adrenaline really helped us push through that second game. “I was a little worried during that last inning, because things were getting pretty tense at the end. I was just focused on hitting my spots and trying to put the ball where the umpire was calling it. I knew that if I just pitched strikes that I would be all right.”

After a season full of big wins, Saturday’s two victories give the Lakers squad concrete evidence that they can keep the momentum rolling.

“It means a lot, because we’ve talked all season about how we knew we could do this, and now we went out there and proved it,” Vaughan added. “Now, we want to go prove that we can go even further in the playoffs.”

Regional Semifinals: Spring Lake 6, Unity Christian 0

In the regional semifinals, the Lakers finally broke through their scoreless streak at Hope College with a 2-run third inning, followed by one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth for a 6-0 shutout win over Hudsonville Unity Christian.

“I think that was a big relief for us, and I think that took a lot of pressure off of us,” said Core. “It’s been documented that we hadn’t scored here in three appearances, and we were aware of that. As big as it was to break through and score a run here, I think it was even bigger that we took an early lead in a game that we knew was going to be a defensive battle.

“We kept battling at the plate and manufactured some runs with bunts, squeeze plays and steals. If there’s any team that realizes how important runs are at this stage, it’s us. So, we were playing for one run at time and we did a really good job of getting bunts down.”

Every Laker seemed to come through with a big play during Saturday’s regional title run, whether it was a big hit at the plate or a defensive gem.

“Somers and Rymal were huge for us at the bottom of our lineup,” Core added. “They both had some big hits that gave the top of our order an opportunity to bat them in. Linsey Paggeot had a big day at the plate, too. Molly (Poole) had a few big hits, Jenna (Core) had a hit that tied the game at 3-3, and if someone didn’t make a play at the plate, they made it on defense.

“Our defense was pretty much dang-near flawless out there. We got to every flyball and didn’t make any errors behind Leah.”

Before capturing the program’s first regional championship, Core had to remind his team the goal wasn’t just to win a single game on Saturday.

“We talked between the first and second games, because I didn’t like the look that we had,” he said. “We looked like we were too excited that we finally won here, and weren’t focused enough on playing the next game.

“I told the girls, ‘hey, we didn’t come here to just win a game here. We came here to win regionals.’ I thought we looked a lot like we did three years ago when we made it here for the first time, and we were just excited to be here. I give the girls credit, though. We fell behind early, 1-0, but didn’t flinch. We just kept playing and battled against a really good team.”

Core wasn’t shy about where this 2017 squad ranks as far as school history is concerned.

“I think between setting the school record for wins in a season (37) and then going out and winning the program’s first regional championship, this team has separated themselves from the other Spring Lake teams of the past,” he admitted. “And, with only two seniors on team, we still have a lot to look forward to.

“Today, I thought Ellie Borst (Unity Christian) was the best pitcher here and Wayland, with all their state championships, is probably the best program here. But today, we were the best team here. Any time you can beat Ellie Borst in the first game and Wayland Union in the second game, you’ve had a heck of a day.”

In his 28th year as the manager for the Lakers, Core had to wait awhile to make his second regional finals appearance.

“It’s funny, because we made it to the regional championship game in my second year here, and you kind of figure that you’ll get back here again,” he said. “After all that time between appearances, it really makes you appreciate what it takes to win one of these. I have so much respect for Wayland what Cheri (Ritz) has done over there. It also makes you appreciate special teams and special victories, because they don’t come around all the time.

“Today was our day, and maybe this year is our year.”

UP NEXT

With the win, the Lakers advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals at Davenport University on Tuesday. They will face Stevensville Lakeshore, who defeated Edwardsburg (3-1) in their regional championship game.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.