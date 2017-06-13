SL softball team ready to prove elite status in D2 quarterfinal matchup

After putting an end to their scoreless streak at Hope College’s Wolters Stadium over the weekend and capturing the school’s first regional softball championship in its history, the Lakers have a little more history in mind.

But, in order to accomplish those goals, they’ll have to knock off one of the most prestigious programs in Michigan high school softball history.

The Stevensville Lakeshore Lancers have won seven Division 2 state championships and finished runner-up once under long-time head coach Denny Dock. They’ve posted a 32-6-1 record in 2017 and are one spot behind the Lakers in the latest rankings.

“He’s a coaching legend in softball and football,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “He’s won seven titles there and this year’s team seems to be on par with those championship teams. But, I like our team a lot. We play good defense and hit throughout our lineup, and we’re playing at a high level right now.”

Today’s quarterfinal appearance in softball will be Core’s second deep tournament run this calendar year after leading the boys basketball team to the state quarterfinals in March.

“You just have to take a step back and appreciate the moment,” Core said of the accomplishment. “Two quarterfinal appearances in one year is a pretty special thing that not very many people get to experience. You don’t do it without good players and good assistant coaches, so I’ve been fortunate in that regard. I look back at 28 years as a softball coach and 17 as a basketball coach, and to have back-to-back special postseason runs like this is something I definitely won’t take for granted.”

SCOUTING REPORT

The Lancers have relied on strong defensive play to push them to their quarterfinal appearance. In four postseason games, they’ve outscored their opponents, 17-2.

In their regional championship game against Edwardsburg, the Lancers took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, and then used pitching and defensive gems to close out the Eddies for a 3-1 win.

Their second inning production came when Olivia Freehling singled, Jordan Wermund doubled and Sierra Ciesielski blasted a three-run home run.

Taylor Simon earned the win for Lancers on the mound. She threw seven innings, allowing one run, one hit, and struck out eight batters.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Against a team that likes to win defensive battles, it’ll be critical for the Lakers to take an early lead in the ballgame.

Spring Lake managed to jump out to a 3-0 lead in their regional semifinal win over Unity Christian, who like Stevensville Lakeshore, was a defensive-minded ball club. If Spring Lake can put the pressure on the Lancers to produce at the plate, it’ll put them in a great position to succeed.

In Spring Lake’s four losses this season, they’ve allowed two, two, two and four runs in the opening inning of play. It’ll be important that the Lakers keep the Lancers off the base paths early on in the game, and not let the opposition gain any offensive momentum.

That shouldn’t be a problem, given the recent play by Spring Lake ace pitcher Leah Vaughan. The sophomore standout picked up both of the Lakers’ regional wins from the mound, including 12 strikeouts in the opener against Unity Christian.

Another key for the Lakers will be their ability to manufacture runs with small ball strategy. Every base runner will be important in this matchup, and whether or not the Lakers can string a few hits together in one or two innings could be the difference in the game.

“Plate discipline will be big for us,” Core added. “We have to be patient at the plate, not swing at bad pitches. When we do that, we extend the strike zone on ourselves, and we can’t afford to do that, especially this deep into the tournament.”

PREDICTION

The Lakers’ collective confidence seems to be sky high at the moment, and deservingly so. I don’t think the team will be intimidated by the big stage, and I don’t think there is a pitcher in the Division 2 ranks that can keep the entire Spring Lake batting order quiet for a full seven innings.

It will take another gem from Leah Vaughan, another strong performance from the defense behind her and a few big hits at the plate, but I think the Spring Lake squad has another winning performance in them.

FINAL SCORE: Spring Lake 4, Stevensville Lakeshore 2