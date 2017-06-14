Spring Lake softball team stymied by Stevensville Lakeshore in Division 2 quarterfinals

That was the general feeling after the Spring Lake softball team only managed one run in a 6-1 loss to Stevensville Lakeshore on Tuesday afternoon in the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Davenport University.

The Lancers advance to play Ida in the state semifinals Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Michigan State University. Ida defeated Flint Powers Catholic 8-0 in another quarterfinal matchup Tuesday at Howell High School.

“They are a very good team, and they just keep constant pressure on you, defensively,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “They hit a lot of slappers through the infield gaps and just put the ball in play and run. It seemed like their leadoff hitters were always getting on base, which forced us to play steal and bunt defense at all times. They just keep pressuring you at all times and string a few hits together.

“I told our girls after the game, ‘we’re the best defensive team that I’ve seen. I can’t imagine what they do to teams that aren’t as defensively sound as us, because we still made some really great defensive plays today.’ (Lauren) Hellman made a great catch in the outfield, Madelyn Nelson and Ann Marie Galloway had to get rid of the ball a few times, Leah Vaughan did a nice job, and Molly (Poole) threw out at least two base runners. We played really good defense, but they just never let up.”

After a scoreless opening inning, Stevensville Lakeshore scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead.

Spring Lake would cut the lead in half in the top half of the third inning, when junior Madelyn Nelson dropped a sacrifice bunt that scored Lauren Hellman from third base.

That would be the only digit the Lakers would put on the scoreboard the rest of the way, however, as the Lancers would only allow one more hit through the next four innings of play.

At the plate, the Lancers would add two more runs in the bottom of the third and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings to build an insurmountable lead.

They key to the Lancers’ win was the play of ace pitcher Taylor Simon, who struck out 12 Laker batters over seven innings of work, giving up four hits, one walk and one earned run from the mound.

At the plate, Olivia Freehling finished with three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lancers, while Simon, Mahry Younger and Lindsay Zaboral each added two hits.

“We had a lot of good cuts, and I don’t know what the ball was doing at the end of those pitches, but we had a lot of swings and misses,” Core added. “That’s a pretty wicked combination when you have a pitcher who can strike out 12 hitters and you have an offense that applies that constant pressure on you.”

Core was gracious in defeat, but didn’t want the quarterfinal loss to take any shine off of an historic season for the Spring Lake softball program.

“They’re a good team, they played great today and they deserve to advance, there’s no doubt about that,” Core admitted. “That being said, no one can take away what this team accomplished this season with a 37-5 record. We were conference champs, district champs and regional champs, and made our first quarterfinals appearance in school history.

“We’ve won 60 straight conference games and 11 of the last 16 conference titles, too. When your team is going up against teams like Wayland Union and Stevensville Lakeshore deep into the tournament, you know you’re on the way up as a program.”

SENIOR SENDOFF

The Lakers will return a lot of talent next spring, but will have to find a way to replace a key bat in the lineup with senior Ann Marie Galloway and the senior leadership of Addison Lindsey.

“We’re such a young team with a lot of sophomores and juniors as key players. When you have a young team like that, you have to have good leadership and we had that with Addison Lindsey and Ann Marie Galloway,” added Core.

“Addison didn’t get the at-bats in the tournament stage, but during the season, she was miss utility for us. She played just about everywhere for us and did a little bit of everything for the team. She had a tremendous season and was a great leader as a team captain.

“Ann Marie was a four-year starter for us, and she brought so much experience to the team and was a key hitter in our lineup. We might only be losing two players, but their leadership will be sorely missed next year. Those two can walk away proud of where they’ve helped bring the Spring Lake softball program.”

Galloway reflected on her time as a Lakers softball standout and had no regrets on her experience.

“It’s been a really fun season, and this is probably the best team I’ve ever played on,” she said after the game. “Just being able to experience all of this was awesome. My freshman year, we lost to Allendale in the districts. Since then, we’ve been consistently winning a lot, so it’s been fun to be a part of such a great team.”

Much like her coach, Galloway had to tip her cap to the Lancers’ starting pitcher for her performance.

“They are a really good team. Their pitcher was able to move the ball really well and that made it difficult for us to get anything going,” she said. “I have a tough time with pitches that are high and outside and that is exactly how she pitches. They’ll probably end up winning the whole thing this weekend.”