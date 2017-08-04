Eagles dethrone Batters in Coast Guard Softball Tournament

The Alameda Eagles took down the champs by a final score of 26-16 to end the reign of the Batters and issue in a new Coast Guard softball champion.

The Eagles flew into the finals with a mercy win in the semifinal round and had a bone to pick with the perennial champion Batters. Team manager Brandon Webster and a few of his players finished runner-up one too many times to the Batters powerhouse.

“We have been playing with the River Rats the past couple years, so we always got second,” Webster said. “We have never come to Grand Haven with this team.

“Walking off the field last year, I was thinking, ‘Man, second place sucks.’ I knew this team could beat them, so I thought, ‘I’ve got to bring them.”

After shutting down a powerful Batters offense in the top of the first inning, the Eagles went to work. They warmed up their bats with two base hits, then, hit the jets — blasting back-to-back-to-back home runs to take a commanding 5-0 lead through one inning of play.

The Batters managed one run in the second before the Eagles took off, scoring nine runs in the second to go up 14-1.

The defending champions proved their three-consecutive titles were no fluke by mounting a comeback of their own. The Batters were ready for adversity and responded with a five-run third inning, while grounding the Eagles offense, giving up just one.

A scoreless fourth stalled the comeback before a 5-4 fifth inning brought the Batters back into contention. Heading into the sixth inning, they trailed, 19-16.

That was close enough for the Eagles, who finished off their championship run with a seven-run sixth inning, bringing the game to its final tally.

The winners and runners-up received a check to support their team’s play in other tournaments around the country. The Eagles plan to use their prize money toward entry into the Military World Championship Tournament.

Exotic Eagles

This year’s tournament champs came a long way to exact their captain’s revenge plan, traveling all the way from Alameda, California, to enjoy the festival and competitive tournament. The team is made up of mostly active-duty Coasties, with a few retirees offering veteran experience to a talented team.

“Normally, we stay in California,” Webster said. “We came all this way just to beat (the Batters).”

The team is made up of players from all over California, representing multiple teams who came together with that goal in mind. Some, however, have spent their entire lifetime on the same team.

Spencer Cervantes has been following his father around the country for years as he moves from Coast Guard base to Coast Guard base, including a stint in Grand Haven.

“My dad was stationed in Michigan when I was two or three years old, so he played in this tournament for a couple of years,” Cervantes said. “It is nice to be back and get to enjoy the weather and remember it.”

This year, they not only got a chance to revisit a memory, but create a powerful fresh one — hitting the field together along with their extended Coast Guard family.

“It is awesome, not many people get to play with their dad,” Cervantes said. “Just being around these guys in the Coast Guard really makes me want to join the family. I totally look up to these guys.”

Cervantes riled up his dugout with his first dinger of the tournament late in the game. Just a few batters later in the inning, dad repeated — blasting one over the same left field fence his son did, sending the Eagles’ bench into a frenzy.

The father-son dingers brought the Eagles’ home run total to 16 for the day as the powerful Coast Guard hitters exploited a short fence at Mulligan’s Hollow.

The Eagles will enjoy a little more of the festival before returning to work, and more softball. They will split back to their regular teams to take on a Northern California tournament at the Trayson Petaluma Coast Guard base.