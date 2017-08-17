Bareham Bros. Tournament continues for great cause

Bob Bareham was the head umpire for the recreation department for more than 28 years. He died unexpectedly in 2008 at the age of 56.

Bob’s twin brother, Bruce Bareham, died in 2013. He was an umpire and official for the recreation department for many years.

This year’s tournament will be held in memory of both brothers and recognize the many years of service they both were committed to at the recreation department and their community.

The tournament helps to raise funds for the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority (NORA) Youth Scholarship Fund. The NORA staff, umpires, and ball groomers all volunteered their time to contribute back to the NORA Recreation Scholarship program in memory of their long-time friends and co-workers.

Each year, NORA awards roughly $13,000 to kids that cannot financially afford to participate in recreation programs. The tournament raises about $1,800 each year. Contributions to the scholarship program can be made at the NORA office.

The tournament will be held at Mulligan’s Hollow, Mercury Park and Hofma Park beginning at 8:30 a.m. The co-ed games begin approximately 3:30 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow.