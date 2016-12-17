Consumers Energy dedicates $7.5M service center

On Thursday, leaders from Allegan County and Consumers Energy cut the ceremonial ribbon on the $7.5 million Hamilton Service Center designed to serve more than 56,000 business and residential customers across Allegan County and portions of Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

“This new service center exemplifies our promise for the future,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “The modern facility will enhance customer service and also demonstrates our responsibility to the environment by meeting standards set by the U.S. Green Building Council.”

The 22,300-square-foot facility is home to approximately 50 Consumers Energy employees and is located at 3030 M-40, in Allegan County’s Heath Township. The facility replaces two older service centers the utility corporation operated in the cities of Zeeland and Allegan.

Like all of Consumers Energy’s newer facilities, the building is constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. These environmentally friendly features include the building’s architectural design, lighting, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, electrical system, materials, and resources.

“We are very pleased Consumers Energy chose Heath Township and Allegan County for this wonderful new facility,” said Nora Balgoyen, Allegan County’s economic development director. “This substantial reinvestment greatly enhances our community.”

The Hamilton-based employees provide electric maintenance, construction and outage response services, assist with existing and new electric service needs, maintain facilities, operate the storeroom, and repair equipment.

The building’s features include:

— Optimized energy performance including natural lighting and skylights, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in energy used

— Low water usage plumbing fixtures

— A wash water recycling system for the vehicle wash bay

— Retaining all storm water on site

— Electric vehicle charging stations

— Dark-sky compliant exterior lighting

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest utility, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, providing natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.