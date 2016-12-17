State Briefs

Second suspect arrested in Western Michigan student's death

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Police said a second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Western Michigan University student during an apparent robbery last week.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the 20-year-old Muskegon native was arrested without incident Thursday and will be jailed in Kalamazoo. His name wasn't released pending an arraignment, which police said could take place Monday.

Prosecutors already charged Western Michigan basketball player Jovieair Kennedy with murder and armed robbery in the shooting of 19-year-old Jacob Jones at an off-campus Kalamazoo apartment on Dec. 8. Kennedy, who's from Muskegon, was denied bond.

The charging document says others were present at the shooting.

Kennedy appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, but wasn't on the roster after the shooting.

Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former doctor for USA Gymnastics, already facing sexual assault charges in Michigan court, was arrested Friday on federal child pornography charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar was arrested in Holt and transported to federal court in Grand Rapids. He appeared without a lawyer and remains in custody.

Nassar has been under scrutiny since September when two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team, said they were sexually abused by him when they were teens. He denies it.

The indictment says Nassar received child pornography and possessed thousands of images, from 2003 through 2016.

Email and phone messages seeking comment from his attorney weren't immediately returned. U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles will hold a news conference Monday.

In November, the Michigan attorney general's office charged Nassar with sexually assaulting a girl at his home in Ingham County between 1998 and 2005. The allegations aren't related to his time as a gymnastics doctor. He has pleaded not guilty.

Besides working for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and treated gymnasts from all over Michigan.

Lawyers for 13 women and girls recently told Michigan State that they plan to sue the school over alleged sexual assaults by Nassar. At least three other lawsuits against Nassar are pending.

Border patrol agents find bits of harmful insect in shipment

PORT HURON (AP) — Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Michigan's Port Huron found the remnants of an insect considered to be one of the world's most destructive pests of grains, dry beans and other stored products while inspecting a shipment from India.

The specialists found cast skins they suspected were from khapra beetles during an inspection of a shipment of mung beans on Nov. 29, The Times Herald of Port Huron reported. The shipment wasn't allowed into the country.

Two days later, entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture positively identified the cast skins as being from khapra beetles.

The incident marked the fourth time khapra beetle remains had been found in a commercial shipment in Port Huron. All four of the shipments have been from commodities originating from India.

USDA statistics show that Michigan is one of the top five producers of dry edible beans in the U.S. In 2015, Michigan's soybean production was a record 3.93 billion bushels.

The khapra beetle is one of the 100 worst invasive species in the world, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Shipments containing remnants or specimens of the beetle, whether they're alive or dead, aren't allowed into the U.S.

Previous detections of the beetle have resulted in costly long-term control and eradication efforts, according to a fact sheet from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The invasive species originated in South Asia.

20 Michigan families lose cash aid under truancy measure

LANSING (AP) — Officials said at least 20 Michigan families have lost cash assistance because children have been chronically truant from school.

The requirement became effective in July. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the cases are as of Nov. 15.

Department spokesman Bob Wheaton said in a typical month there are about 21,000 open cash-assistance cases statewide, so the 20 cases are "a small fraction."

The measure made law of an existing department policy in which a family loses eligibility for the Family Independence Program if a child ages 6-15 doesn't meet certain attendance requirements. Children 16 or older who are still dependents and haven't graduated from high school would lose cash assistance for themselves if they don't meet attendance requirements.

Fermi 2 nuclear plant gets 20-year operating license renewal

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (AP) — The operating license for the Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan has been renewed.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that the renewal is through March 20, 2045.

Fermi 2 is in Frenchtown Township, southwest of Detroit. The power plant's license was issued in 1985 and was valid through March 20, 2025.

DTE Energy submitted the renewal application in 2014.

The extension approval was put on hold late last month after an activist group encouraged the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to look more closely into how potassium iodide pills would be given to area residents if the plant ever has a major release of radioactive steam.