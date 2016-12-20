Michigan Votes

House Bill 4629 — Repeal bond requirement to contest asset forfeiture: passed 29-8 in the Senate. To repeal a requirement that a property owner whose property has been seized by police and is subject to civil forfeiture must provide a cash bond in order to contest the taking, and if the challenge is unsuccessful, must pay all the expenses of the proceedings. Under civil forfeiture laws, police can seize and keep any property that may be associated with a crime and keep the property or proceeds even if the owner is never convicted or even charged with a crime.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

House Bill 6075 — Require underfunded local government pension disclosures: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To require that if a local government’s pension system has less than 60 percent of the assets it should have to meet current and future benefit promises, it must disclose what steps are being taken to increase the funding level. The bill would also require more online disclosures by the state on these problems.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 5400 — Expand scope of practice for nurses: passed 36-1 in the Senate. To expand the scope of practice allowed for advanced practice registered nurses (including nurse-midwives, nurse practitioners or clinical nurse specialists), so they can provide more medical services without being under the direct supervision of a physician, including prescribing drugs and making house calls or "doctor's rounds" in a hospital.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 5120 — Require timely notifications of municipal water system problems: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To require public water supply systems to notify users within 72 hours if the water does not comply with state standards, rather than the current 30 days.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 5413 — Create statewide policy on seclusion and restraint in schools: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To prescribe documentation and reporting provisions in the uniform policy on seclusion and restraint in public schools proposed by House Bills 5409 to 5418. This bill would require schools to notify parents immediately if their child is secluded or restrained, with a written report within a week or less. The full package has now been sent to the governor for approval.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 437 — Centrally plan statewide power grid, require more wind turbines: passed 33-4 in the Senate. To re-write the state law regulating electric utility monopolies. The bill replaces the current market-driven process for new power plant capacity and site decision with a more centralized process inspired by Obama-era regulations expected to be repealed in 2017. The bill also increases from 10 percent to 15 percent the amount of power that utilities must get from renewable sources, which could mean hundreds of additional industrial wind turbine towers in many rural communities. The final version appears to leave in place a small amount of electricity provider competition available to some commercial customers. The bill largely reflects the preferences of the state's regulated electric utility monopolies (who lobbied intensively for it), which will have to build new power plants to replace shuttered coal plants, on which they are guaranteed to make a profit under rate setting rules.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 437 — Centrally plan statewide power grid, require more wind turbines: passed 79-28 in the House. The House vote on the bill described above.

Rep. Amanda Price, R-Park Township: N

Senate Bill 992 — Regulate drones: passed 103-5 in the House. To authorize the use of aerial drones for commercial purposes in Michigan, if the operator is authorized or licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Recreational use would also be permitted subject to federal rules. The bill would pre-empt local government restrictions on drone ownership or operation, but allow local regulations on use within their jurisdiction. It would also prohibit improper use of drones, including privacy violations, and authorize misdemeanor penalties. Finally, the bill creates a state commission to develop more detailed rules.

Rep. Amanda Price: Y

Senate Bill 289 — Authorize sanctions for bad faith patent infringement claim: passed 107-0 in the House. To authorize damage awards for the target of a patent infringement claim that is made in bad faith. Actual damages plus exemplary damages of triple the actual loss would be authorized, plus costs. If the target demonstrates a “reasonable likelihood” that the claim is made in bad faith then the court could order the claim seeker to post a bond equal to the target’s likely legal expenses.

Rep. Amanda Price: Y

Senate Bill 564 — Criminalize selling aborted fetuses or body parts: passed 69-37 in the House. To make it a crime for physician or a person associated with a physician to knowingly benefit financially from or receive compensation for transferring or selling an embryo, fetus or neonate, including organs, tissues, or cells, if this was obtained as the result of an elective abortion.

Rep. Amanda Price: Y

Congress was not in session last week, so there are no votes to record for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.