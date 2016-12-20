State Briefs

Michigan's 16 electoral votes go for Trump; critics rally

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's 16 electoral votes were cast Monday for President-elect Donald Trump, the first time since 1988 that a Republican nominee has captured the state.

Protesters outside the closed doors of the Senate chamber loudly chanted for electors to "vote your conscience" and reject Trump. But in Michigan, electors who don't follow the state results from the Nov. 8 election are simply replaced.

There was no sign of dissent among the electors, who were 16 Republican Party members picked months ago at a GOP convention.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan on Nov. 8 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin in state history.

The 16 electors each signed a ballot supporting Trump. Separately, they voted for Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Gov. Rick Snyder chaired the ceremony, which lasted about 40 minutes. He's the highest-ranking Republican in Michigan but hasn't disclosed whether he voted for Trump. He said he considers it a private matter.

The Electoral College vote occurred Monday in state capitals across the country. In Michigan, it wasn't open to the general public. The Senate gallery was filled with people who had tickets from the Republican Party.

Dozens of anti-Trump protesters rallied on the Capitol steps in 17-degree weather before taking their chants inside the warm building. Clinton voter Eric Zay, 47, of Lansing, held an American flag upside down, a sign of distress. He noted that Trump will be president despite not winning the overall popular vote.

Michigan households donate 3 percent of income to charity

KALAMAZOO (AP) — IRS data show that the average Michigan household donates about 3 percent of its income to charity.

The most recent data from the IRS show that Michigan residents who filed tax returns deducted almost $5 billion in charitable contributions in 2014. That number has increased since 2009, even as the number of itemized tax returns declined.

Among residents who itemized in 2014, 84 percent deducted charitable contributions.

The IRS numbers are the best window into individual giving, but the data are limited to taxpayers who file a Schedule A, which allows them to itemize deductions such as home mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and charitable deductions, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported. About 27 percent of tax returns in Michigan included a Schedule A in 2014.

The remainder of Michigan residents who filed taxes took the standard deduction of $6,200 for single filers and $12,400 for married couples filing jointly. The IRS doesn't have information on charitable giving for those tax filers.

The data showed that, on average, individuals who itemized had much higher incomes than those who took the standard deduction. The data also showed individuals with an adjusted gross income above $75,000 gave an average of about 3 percent of their adjusted gross income to charity, while itemizers with an adjusted gross income between $10,000 and $25,000 gave 9 percent to charity.

However, most charitable donations reported to the IRS came from tax filers with incomes above $100,000.

Couple killed in fire was using stove as heater, authorities say

BURTON (AP) — Authorities believe that an elderly man and women who died in a Flint-area house fire were using a stove to heat the house.

Burton Fire Chief Marvin Epperson told The Flint Journal that Richard and Ellen Lynn died in a blaze that began just before 11 a.m. Sunday. They were in their 70s.

Epperson said the fire began in the kitchen and the couple had closed off all the heating vents in the home. Fire officials said they responded to a call from neighbors who saw smoke inside the home.

Nobody else was in the home.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Grand Rapids adopts plan to upgrade city street system

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Rapids has approved a plan for making its street system more accessible, inviting and safe.

The City Commission recently adopted the Grand Rapids Vital Streets Plan. It lists best practices and design goals for streets and rights of way.

Officials say "vital" streets are intended to serve all people in a community, regardless of what form of transportation they use. They should be well-maintained, manage storm water effectively, and contribute to livable neighborhoods and economic development.

The initiative arose from a 2013 task force report that found more than 60 percent of the streets in Michigan's second-largest city were in poor shape.

The group recommended spending $22 million annually on street improvements for 15 years. Voters approved an income tax renewal to pay for street and sidewalk upgrades.

Ice-breaking operations start along western Lake Superior

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has started ice-breaking operations in response to developing ice conditions in commercial ports along western Lake Superior and the St. Marys River near Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Officials said Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie started Operation Taconite on Monday. It encompasses Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the Straits of Mackinac and the St. Marys River.

Coast Guard cutter Alder is directed to manage the ice-breaking needs of western Lake Superior. Coast Guard cutter Biscayne Bay has been dispatched to break ice in the St Marys River.

Additional Coast Guard icebreakers will join the operation as ice growth continues on the Great Lakes in the coming days and weeks.