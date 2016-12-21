State Briefs

Officials say 211 service expanded across Michigan

LANSING (AP) — State officials say the 211 information service phone number will be available to Michigan residents across the state.

The Michigan Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that service was approved for St. Clair County. The move means that 2111 is available in every corner of the state.

The abbreviated phone number is designed to connect residents with services, like for energy assistance. It can also be used during a crisis, such as during severe weather.

The commission said there are eight community resource call centers in Michigan.

Grand Rapids woman gives birth to identical, male triplets

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Grand Rapids woman has given birth to three identical babies.

Ivan, William and Harrison Vandermolen were born three weeks ago, just minutes apart. The triplets have been doing well in the hospital — and their parents, John and Julie Vandermolen, hope to bring them home in the next few days.

Researchers have said the odds of such a birth are one-in-a-million, WZZM-TV reported.

The Vandermolens had been trying to have a baby for a while. Julie Vandermolen had a miscarriage, and later became pregnant with the triplets shortly after the death of her father.

Julie Vandermolen said becoming pregnant was a very emotional time because she wished her father could meet her sons.

"But to have three beautiful healthy gifts, it was a blessing we didn't know to pray for," she said.

At the moment it's easy to tell the boys apart, Julie Vandermolen said, because they're three very different sizes. That task might be a little more difficult in six months, John Vandermolen said.

While there are some twins on the Vandermolen family tree, there were no triplets on either side of the family.

Report: Woman dragged off Detroit plane refused to check bag

ROMULUS (AP) — A police report says the woman dragged off a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week refused to check her bag, swipe her boarding pass and leave the plane when requested to do so.

New details of the Dec. 12 incident appear in the report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press through a public records request.

The 40-year-old Michigan woman was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight preparing to depart for San Diego at the suburban Romulus airport.

A video posted online shows officers dragging the woman down the aisle as passengers watched. The report says she "passively resisted by falling to the floor."

The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to obey police and leave the aircraft.

She's set to be arraigned Jan. 18 at Romulus District Court.

Michigan woman sentenced for Illinois animal shelter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Michigan woman to a year in prison for stealing at least $42,000 from an Illinois animal shelter.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that the court in Springfield also ordered Susan G. Oldham on Monday to pay back the money she took from the nonprofit Mason County Pets Without Parents. Oldham is formerly of rural Havana in Illinois’ Mason County.

The 60-year-old Allenton, Michigan, woman pleaded guilty to mail fraud under a plea deal.

Court papers show Oldham spent some of the stolen money on gourmet cookies and Amtrak tickets.

Authorities said Oldham stole the money while volunteering at the shelter from 2006 until 2010. The newspaper said Oldham was convicted in a separate case of embezzlement and money laundering in 1999.

New Nativity scene in U.P. surrounded by snowmen, Santa

MENOMINEE (AP) — A Nativity scene surrounded by snowmen, Santa Claus and reindeer has been put up at a park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that saw complaints about an earlier display.

Menominee Mayor Jean Stegeman told WLUK-TV that the new display comes as the city tries to comply with the law by including secular and non-secular elements. Stegeman said he wants to "represent everybody."

The original Nativity scene from Great Lakes Memorial Marina Park was taken down earlier this year and got a new home at a church.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation said the group first reached out to the city in 2007 after a complaint from a Menominee resident. Ryan Jayne, an attorney with the foundation, said the group "would prefer not to have religious symbols on government property."

Ex-Michigan bus aide sentenced for assaults involving kids

ALPENA (AP) — A former bus aide in northern Michigan has been sentenced to 20-30 years in prison after authorities say he sexually assaulted at least 10 young riders.

WHSB-FM and The Alpena News reported 26-year-old Andrew Bartz of Alpena was sentenced Monday for criminal sexual conduct stemming from assaults involving children ages 3-15 in 2014 and 2015. Bartz apologized in court, saying there's "no excuse" for what he did.

Authorities said Bartz was an employee of Prell Services and worked as a bus aide on Thunder Bay Transportation Authority buses, helping special needs and preschool children on and off buses. They said he assaulted nine children.

Authorities said he also assaulted a 3-year-old boy in Alcona County while working as a bus aide. He was earlier sentenced in that case.

Amazon plans fulfillment centers in Illinois and Michigan

LIVONIA (AP) — Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open new fulfillment centers in Illinois and Michigan.

The announcements came Tuesday about the Seattle-based online retailer's plans. The company and Illinois officials said in a statement Amazon plans to open two fulfillment centers in Aurora, Illinois, and the project is expected to add more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

In Michigan, the company plans to hire at least 1,000 new employees to staff a center in Livonia. That project is expected to cost about $90 million. The update came as the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $7.5 million grant for Amazon.

During the past two years, Amazon has announced eight fulfillment centers in Illinois.