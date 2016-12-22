State Briefs

Alleged threat to Michigan Muslim student debunked by police

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Police in Michigan are debunking a Muslim student's allegation that was widely cited as an example of a spike in anti-Muslim incidents in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory.

The woman reported that a man approached her in mid-November near the University of Michigan campus and threatened to set her on fire if she didn't remove her hijab. The Ann Arbor Police Department said Wednesday the account "did not occur."

Police said evidence disproving it included surveillance footage.

Michigan's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said at the time the report incident was "just the latest anti-Muslim incident" since Trump's Nov. 8 win.

CAIR's national spokesman, Ibrahim Hooper, said Wednesday the false report shouldn't be used to discredit what he called the "many, many incidents of anti-Muslim hate."

Governor signs legislative rewrite of state’s energy laws

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a rewrite of state energy laws intended to boost the required use of renewable power sources and keep intact some competition in the electricity market.

The Republican governor signed the legislation Wednesday that was approved last week by the Michigan Legislature with bipartisan votes. The measures long have been among Snyder's priorities at a time when many coal-fired power plants are closing.

The House GOP had been at an impasse on an energy overhaul. Changes were made to mollify proponents of the "choice" program that gives competitors up to 10 percent of sales in the territories of utility giants DTE Electric and Consumers Energy.

Snyder said the legislation will help meet energy needs, protect the environment and save customers money on bills.

No bail for gymnastics doc charged with child porn crimes

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered.

Federal Magistrate Ray Kent said Larry Nassar is the "worst" kind of danger. Nassar's lawyer had requested electronic monitoring at home.

FBI agent Rod Charles testified Wednesday about the evidence at Nassar's home in Holt. Nassar was indicted last week.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his home between 1998 and 2005.

Nassar faces at least four lawsuits alleging he assaulted female athletes while they were undergoing treatments. The latest was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by former Michigan State University softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name potential sex assault victims, but Lopez has spoken publicly.

Manager running Flint during water switch pleads not guilty

FLINT (AP) — The emergency manager who was running Flint when it switched water sources has appeared in court on criminal charges related to the city's lead disaster.

Darnell Earley was arraigned Wednesday on four charges, including conspiracy and misconduct in office. His lawyer, Todd Perkins, said Earley will be "vindicated."

Earley was appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to run Flint in 2013-14 because of the city's awful finances. Flint began using the Flint River for drinking water in 2014 while a pipeline to Lake Huron was in the works, but the water wasn't treated to control corrosion. Lead leached from old pipes and fixtures.

Earley and another former emergency manager are accused of working to ensure construction of the pipeline while ignoring dangers of the river water.

Ex-Ball State, NFL player among two killed in Detroit house

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities said a former college and professional football player was among two people killed in a Detroit home on Tuesday.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said 28-year-old Robert Eddins and 32-year-old Ricardo McFarlin died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Eddins was a defensive end at Ball State University from 2007-10 and played a game for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.

Ball State Associate Athletic Director Michael Clark said in a statement that Eddins was "pivotal" during the team's undefeated 2008 season.

Eddins' mother, Bridgett Eddins, told reporters the family doesn't know why this happened, but is proud of her son's accomplishments and has been comforted by support on social media.

Detroit police said they don't know the motive and no arrests have been made.

Michigan troopers to wear throwback hats for 100th anniversary

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police will be wearing throwback headgear in 2017 in honor of the department's 100th anniversary.

Troopers will be issued campaign-style hats, the type worn by state police in the early 1920s.

State police spokesman Lt. Michael Shaw said members of the force took a vote and decided to make the switch.

WXYZ-TV of Detroit reported that Michigan is one of just six states where troopers don't wear campaign hats.

The new design will feature a black straw hat with a clear-coat protection. It has a traditional four-dent style with an extra stiff brim. Similar to hats presently worn, it includes braids of different colors, depending on rank.

The hats will make their first appearance today during graduation ceremonies for the 131st trooper recruit school.