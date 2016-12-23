State Briefs

Governor signs community college, hunter clothing laws

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law that allows community colleges to pursue expanding their tax districts, which could increase the number of students paying lower, residential tuition rates.

Snyder signed the legislation Thursday that passed earlier this month with broad support in the Michigan Legislature.

Expanding the districts into communities the schools do not border would require approval by local governments and voters.

The governor signed several other bills, including one that would require the Natural Resources Commission to review and determine if additional colors are safe and effective for hunters to wear, including "hunter pink." Another new law would eliminate the requirement that a physician assistant must practice under a physician's supervision but requires an assistant to obtain a practice agreement from a doctor.

Snyder also signed laws that will ease zero-tolerance policies in public schools and give districts flexibility to consider many issues when deciding whether to punish a student. The governor said students will no longer be automatically expelled or suspended due to misconduct. Schools can consider a student's age, disciplinary history, a student's disability and whether safety was at risk.

Prosecutors: Man amassed weapons cache for Islamic State

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of amassing weapons and buying explosives did so on behalf of the Islamic State and is backed by a group of supporters in Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney's Office made the claim in a court filing Thursday opposing a defense request to free Sebastian Gregerson from jail pending trial.

The Detroit News reported it's the first time prosecutors have alleged publicly that Gregerson, 30, was part of a broader group of Islamic State supporters.

Gregerson is being held at a federal prison in Milan. Defense attorney David Tholen argued in a court filing that Gregerson could wear an electronic tether and be released so he can live with his wife and two children in Detroit or with his parents near Ann Arbor.

10-year prison sentence for woman in college student's death

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A drunken driver has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for killing a Western Michigan University student who was hit while running last spring.

Morgan Rowley cried Wednesday as she heard her punishment in a Kalamazoo County court. The 22-year-old, who had a previous alcohol conviction, admits she has a drinking problem.

Rowley didn't stop after 21-year-old Nicholas Heil of Fruitport was hit last May, near Kalamazoo. Her blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

In court, Dan Heil displayed his son's dirt bike boots as a reminder of him. He told the judge that he wakes up thinking his son's death was just a nightmare, "but it's not."

Jackson-area fire truck going to Dominican Republic

BLACKMAN TWP. (AP) — An old fire truck is leaving Michigan winters for the warmth of the Dominican Republic.

A 1992 fire engine owned by the Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Department has been sold to the city of Santiago for $16,000.

Township Public Safety Director Mike Jester was told that demand for an old truck probably wouldn't be hot. But then the department in Jackson County learned that Santiago wanted to make an overseas deal.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported Blackman-Leoni is getting two new trucks at a cost of $1.2 million. The old one will stay until the new trucks are ready, probably in the coming spring.

Stevie Wonder honored with Detroit street in his name

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Motown legend Stevie Wonder.

The award-winning singer and songwriter attended a Wednesday ceremony to honor him, alongside hundreds of people including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for "Stevie Wonder Avenue" was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue, two blocks from the site of Wonder's first home in the city.

Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy. He said many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.

The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.