State Briefs

Governor signs law authorizing Michigan wolf hunting

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law that would authorize wolf hunting if Congress or federal courts revisit the issue.

State lawmakers quickly passed the bill after the Michigan appeals court recently declared a 2014 law unconstitutional. The law signed Wednesday defines wolves as a game species and authorizes the Natural Resources Commission to designate game.

Money in the law related to Asian carp control could shield it from a statewide referendum.

Wolf hunting is not allowed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota because of a 2014 federal court ruling. A judge threw out an Obama administration decision to remove gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region from the endangered species list.

Michigan's only hunt was in 2013, when 22 wolves were killed in the Upper Peninsula.

Six months in jail for woman who stole from baseball league

THREE OAKS (AP) — The former treasurer of a baseball league in a small Michigan town has been sent to jail for stealing $37,000.

Meanwhile, the Three Oaks Baseball Association is holding bake sales and scrambling to raise money to buy uniforms for the next season.

Amanda Macias was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday. Berrien County Judge Scott Schofield said she stole "from the children of Three Oaks."

Macias acknowledged her crime, but insists she's still a "good person with a heart of gold." Her lawyer said she's working two jobs to repay the league.

Adam Williams, president of the group, said the baseball league is far short of the money it needs to start the season. The Herald-Palladium said he urged the judge to order the maximum sentence.

Michigan agency considers quarantine of tree-harming pest

HOLLAND (AP) — A Michigan agency is seeking public comment on a proposed quarantine of an insect from Asia that has caused the death of millions of hemlock trees across North America.

The Holland Sentinel reported hemlock woolly adelgid has been detected in three counties in West Michigan in the past few years.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's proposed quarantine would regulate movement of hemlock nursery stock, branches, boughs, non-composted chips, logs and firewood to limit spreading of the insect.

MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams said if hemlock woolly adelgid were to become widely established in Michigan, it would cause severe losses across multiple industries, including timber products, nursery stock and tourism.

Adams said Michigan forests have an estimated 170 million hemlock trees, and thousands more are planted in home landscapes.

1,200 Michigan customers affected when natural gas line hit

L'ANSE (AP) — It could be a cold Christmas for more than 1,000 people in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after a vehicle struck a natural gas line early Friday, causing an explosion and fire in Baraga County.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle went off U.S. 41, struck a Semco Energy gas line and caused a fire at a utility substation in the L'Anse area on Lake Superior. There were no injuries.

The L'Anse Fire Department extinguished the fire, but gas service to about 1,200 gas customers in parts of the village and L'Anse Township will be disrupted for 2-3 days while repairs are made, Baraga County Sheriff Rick Johnson said.

Utility crews were going door to door Friday to shut off gas at each home and business, a process that was estimated to take several hours.

Semco crews also were working to repair the damage at the substation, the utility said. Semco crews from across Michigan were headed to L'Anse to assist with service restoration, it said.

Warming centers were established at a Baraga school, Ojibwa Community College and the Big Bucks Bingo Hall. The National Weather Service predicted low temperatures in the 20s and 30s through Sunday night.

Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure after being found

ROMULUS (AP) — For Detroit airport employee Steven Laudeman, the mission this week was simple: No teddy bear left behind.

The Southwest Airlines ramp agent learned through social media that the 8-year-old daughter of an old friend lost her stuffed bear named Teddy after flying from Dallas to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Eleanor Dewald's mother, Trish Dewald, put out the digital call after having no success with the airport's lost-and-found operation.

Detroit media reported Laudeman retraced Eleanor's steps before his shift began Thursday and found the bear perched atop a garbage can.

He then took Teddy on an adventure — photographed for posterity — into a plane's cockpit and service vehicle. Teddy also posed with other stuffed animals in a shop.

The Dewalds were thrilled about Teddy's return and Laudeman's kindness.

Downtown Detroit office space is a hot market

DETROIT (AP) — Office space in downtown Detroit is filling up.

Real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle said the vacancy rate is 13.3 percent. The Detroit News reported that the rate was about 33 percent a decade ago.

Rod Miller, president of Detroit Economic Growth Corp., said it's a "good problem to have" and means there's a strong perception of downtown Detroit, just two years out of the city's bankruptcy.

Quicken Loans founder and downtown real estate investor Dan Gilbert recently said he might have to put some employees in the suburbs because of a lack of space.

As a comparison, the News said the recent office vacancy rate in downtown Cleveland was 22 percent and 17.5 percent in downtown Indianapolis.