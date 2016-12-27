Michigan Votes

This edition features the annual Missed Votes Report, showing how many roll call votes each legislator missed in 2016.

Michigan’s 38 senators and 110 representatives missed 1,228 roll call votes in 2016, according to the Missed Votes Report compiled by Jack McHugh, editor of MichiganVotes.org.

Two senators and three representatives each missed 50 or more votes in 2016. There were 14 senators and 72 representatives who missed no votes this year.

The 1,228 missed votes in 2016 is up from 1,055 in 2015, but is about the same in percentage terms because of the higher number of roll call votes taken.

Excluding purely procedural votes, the Senate voted 857 times in 2016 and the House 757 times, for a total of 1,614 roll call votes by the entire Legislature. In 2015, there were 1,146 roll call votes taken by both bodies.

The number of missed votes has fallen dramatically since the 2001-02 Legislature, which was the first session covered by MichiganVotes.org. During that two-year period, individual lawmakers failed to cast a roll call vote 21,162 times.

“Legislators’ habits changed almost immediately when MichiganVotes.org began making this information easily accessible to voters,” McHugh said.

The full Missed Votes report can be viewed at www.michiganvotes.org/MissedVotes.aspx, and can be sorted by name or by the number of missed votes. By clicking on a legislator’s name, users can see a brief, plain-English description of the actual votes he or she missed. Missed vote totals for previous sessions can be viewed by entering a different date range.

McHugh noted that, in most cases, missed votes occur when other demands within the legislative process call a lawmaker off the floor for a few minutes or when serious family or personal issues require an absence of an entire day or longer.

“Legislators are people, too,” McHugh said. “No one should jump to conclusions or assume bad faith, but voters have a right to ask why a lawmaker missed a large number of votes.”

While the missed votes report is a popular year-end feature, McHugh notes it is just a small piece of MichiganVotes.org’s capabilities.

“The searchable database with all the bills and all the votes of each and every legislator is the most comprehensive legislator accountability tool in the nation,” he said. “In addition, the site produces a free weekly roll call report for newspapers showing how local state legislators voted on key bills. There are also emails every session day for users who want to know about actions taken on subjects they choose.”