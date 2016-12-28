State Briefs

DNA helps ID Michigan man who died in Arkansas in 1989

LANSING (AP) — Michigan State Police said a man who died along an Arkansas highway in 1989 has been identified as a long-missing Battle Creek man.

Charles Cornell was 30 when he was last seen by relatives in 1986. They filed a police report this year after state police suggested they do so.

Cornell's mother and sister then submitted their DNA, which was entered in a national database of unidentified remains. Their DNA determined that a man fatally struck by a semi-truck in Arkansas in 1989 was Cornell. They learned of the match this week.

Photos, medical and dental records, and fingerprints remained on file in Arkansas, but the cases weren't linked until Cornell's relatives submitted DNA.

Detective-Sgt. Sarah Krebs said it's important for families of missing people to get their DNA on file.

Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

PONTIAC (AP) — A former contestant of the CBS TV show "Survivor" has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

Michael Skupin appeared Tuesday in an Oakland County court and asked for mercy from the judge. Skupin said he's "deeply sorry,” but Skupin denied downloading the photos on his laptop computer.

In a separate case, Skupin was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin's computer. He was convicted in November.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. The longest he can be kept in prison is four years.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the "Survivor II: The Australian Outback" after falling into a campfire, but he returned for "Survivor: Philippines" in 2012.

Two people die after car goes through stop in Berrien County

WEESAW TWP. (AP) — Two people have died after a car failed to stop in Berrien County and was struck by a pickup truck.

The sheriff's office said the victims are a 41-year-old woman from Illinois and a 37-year-old woman from Michigan’s Cass County. They were among five people in a car that went through a stop sign Monday in Weesaw Township.

Others also were injured, including a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Daughter arrested in fatal stabbing of disabled mother

CLINTON TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her disabled mother in a suburban Detroit apartment.

Clinton Township police said the teen was apprehended early Monday, but she hasn't been charged in the death of the 45-year-old woman, whose body was discovered Sunday night. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday to determine the cause of her death.

Investigators said the woman, who used a wheelchair, hadn't been seen since noon Sunday. Police said the daughter once stabbed her brother, though his injuries weren't life-threatening.

Grand Rapids police cars being equipped with defibrillators

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is equipping its police cruisers with automated external defibrillators in an effort to save lives.

The city announced Tuesday the installation of 75 defibrillators in every cruiser.

The devices are the same as those in fire and emergency medical services vehicles.

Officials said police officers will be in a better position to deal with a cardiac arrest if they are the first to arrive. The devices only deliver a shock to a patient if equipment advises a user to do so.