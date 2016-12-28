Substitute teacher shortage challenges Michigan schools

Macomb Intermediate School District chief academic officer Judy Pritchett said the shortage is "a symptom of a much bigger problem" and that it reflects a decline in the number of people pursuing teaching as a full-time career.

The reasons for the decline include increased demands, pay cuts, weakened bargaining rights and cuts in benefits, the Detroit Free Press reported.

"It's a huge problem," said Wendy Zdeb, spokeswoman for the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals. "You are seeing principals having to cover classes on a regular basis."

EDUStaff, a company that provides staffing, including substitute teachers, to more than 300 school districts statewide, has put up about 40 billboards on Michigan highways, hoping to lure potential teachers into subbing.

"We're all competing for the same group of employees," said Clark Galloway, president of EDUStaff.

According to Galloway, the fill rate of open positions has declined from 95 percent in 2012 to 85 percent in 2016, meaning a school district that needs 100 subs may only get 85 of the openings filled.

"That means we have 15 classes that do not have a teacher, that do not have classroom management, that do not have a mentor," Galloway said.

Wayne-Westland district Superintendent Michele Harmala said the state must look at why students aren't going into education.

Harmala's district increased daily rates for subs as an added incentive, from the standard $90 a day to $110 a day.

The Michigan Department of Education plans to address teacher shortages and hopes to turn Michigan into a top 10 performing state in the nation.

In Michigan, substitute teachers are required by law to have completed 90 college credit hours. However, many districts only take people with a teaching certificate.