State Briefs

New law prohibits compensation for fetal tissue from abortions

LANSING (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed legislation that proponents say strengthens a prohibition against receiving compensation for fetal remains obtained through abortions.

The bills OK'd Wednesday bar physicians and their associates from knowingly benefiting financially from or being compensated for an embryo, fetus or neonate.

Majority Republicans proposed the bills after an anti-abortion group released videos it said showed Planned Parenthood illegally selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood has said the videos were heavily edited and has denied seeking any payments beyond permitted cost reimbursements.

Democrats say the conduct prohibited by the legislation is already barred under Michigan law.

The new law does not apply to hospitals, certain researchers, and cases of burial or cremation.

Calley signed the bill because Gov. Rick Snyder is vacationing out of state.

Calley signs bills to let animal shelters do background checks

LANSING (AP) — Animal shelters will be authorized — but not required — to do background checks before allowing someone to adopt a pet under legislation signed by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley on Wednesday.

The bills are intended to prevent animal abusers from adopting pets.

Lawmakers initially voted to require criminal history checks, but recently amended the legislation to not mandate such checks.

The bills also allow a state agency to write rules establishing minimum standards for large-scale dog breeding kennels and the housing, care and handling of animals. People will not be able to operate a large-scale dog breeding kennel unless they register the business by paying the state $500 annually.

New law adds part of naturalization test to social studies

LANSING (AP) — A new law requires Michigan's high school social studies curriculum to include material covered by the 100 questions on the civics portion of the U.S. naturalization test.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley signed the bill Wednesday. It mandates the State Board of Education to revise the high school social studies content standards by May 2018 or the next update of state curriculum standards, whichever occurs first.

Schools currently must provide instruction in the U.S. Constitution and the Michigan Constitution, and teach students the form and functions of the governments and citizens' rights and responsibilities.

Calley signs bill to require CPR instruction in grades 7-12

LANSING (AP) — Michigan schools will have to provide CPR instruction under legislation signed by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

The law enacted Wednesday takes effect in the next academic year.

The measure requires that schools provide instruction in CPR and the use of defibrillators at least one time between grades 7 and 12. The instruction can be for hands-only CPR, a simpler type of training that does not require certification or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

To meet the requirement, schools can incorporate the training into an existing health class that students must take to graduate.

Health advocates say the law is a simple way to have more CPR-trained lifesavers in Michigan.

Calley signs bill to prohibit local plastic bag regulations

LANSING (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan communities from regulating plastic shopping bags.

The law approved Wednesday takes effect in 90 days. It bans municipalities from regulating, prohibiting or adding fees to the use or sale of "auxiliary containers" — reusable or single-use bags, cups, bottles or other packaging from stores and restaurants.

More than 150 municipalities across the country have banned the environmentally unfriendly plastic bags or charged fees. Washtenaw County has OK'd a 10-cent fee on disposable grocery bags and was expected to begin enforcing it in April, but the Republican-sponsored law pre-empts local ordinances.

Critics had called for a veto, saying residents deserve a say in business operations in their communities.

Detroit-area man charged with injuring teen, toddler shot on Christmas

SOUTHGATE (AP) — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting a toddler and a teenager on Christmas in suburban Detroit.

The prosecutor's office said Charles Miller, 60, got into an argument at a holiday party, left the party and then fired shots into the Southgate house. A 2-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Miller was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

After firing into the house, investigators say Miller was struck by gunfire from a man with a concealed pistol license.

New House leader interested in the mentally ill in prisons

LANSING (AP) — The next leader of the Michigan House said he wants to bring experts together to discuss mental health treatment.

The number of mentally ill prisoners in the prison system has grown 14 percent since 2012 to roughly 9,400. Tom Leonard of DeWitt, who soon will become House speaker, said "early intervention" for people with mental illness saves money and can keep the public safe.

The Detroit News reported that many mentally ill inmates cost an average of $95,000 to house at a special prison in Whitmore Lake. Leonard, a Republican, said he doesn't have a "silver bullet." He wants to hear from experts.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said there's been a slow but steady increase in treating mentally ill prisoners.