Michigan limits seclusion, restraint methods in schools

The signing at a rally in the Detroit suburb of Troy was a victory for parents and other disability advocates who say restraint and seclusion are barbaric, but are still being used too often to modify or control students' behavior. The methods disproportionately affect students with disabilities.

Calley, whose daughter has autism, told the crowd that the new laws "only happened because you made the system listen ... People who don't have a voice were heard." He signed the bill because Gov. Rick Snyder was vacationing out of state.

A decade ago, the state Board of Education adopted standards on emergency restraint and seclusion methods. But the guidelines do not have the force of law.

The bills require the Michigan Department of Education to develop a state policy that's consistent with what is outlined in the legislation — that emergency seclusion and restraint should only be implemented if is essential to protect the safety of the student or others. The methods generally should be used no longer than 15 minutes for elementary students and 20 minutes for middle and high school students.

Districts and charter schools will have to develop a corresponding local policy by the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

Each use of seclusion or restraint must be reported to the school administrator and the student's parents. Schools will be required to submit data to the state about incidents, including by race, age, disability status and other factors. Key personnel will be trained in de-escalation techniques and other related subjects.

One of the bill sponsors, Democratic Rep. Frank Liberati of Allen Park, told of successfully fighting a declaration that his youngest son, Antonio, could not attend the local elementary school due to his special needs. He later was named homecoming king in high school.

"Keep up the fight," Liberati said. "Don't let any administrators, don't let any experts tell you ... the limitations of your child."