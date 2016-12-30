State Briefs

Meijer fires employees who shared couple's pregnancy card

PLAINWELL (AP) — The Meijer supermarket chain says it has fired some employees who shared a West Michigan couple's photo card announcing their pregnancy.

A Meijer spokesman declined to say how many workers were fired at its Plainwell store. But the company says its photo department workers "are required to adhere to a strict confidentiality policy."

A Plainwell couple said the incident ruined their big surprise.

Jordan Areaux, 23, told WWMT-TV she brought photos to the store for printing into a Christmas card announcing she's pregnant with "the first grandbaby in our family."

Areaux said she was angry when she received a text with a screenshot of her planned announcement. She said she went to high school with some of the photo lab workers, who took photos of her photos and began texting them around.

Michigan deputy charged with firing shot that hit teacher

BAY CITY (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is facing criminal charges for firing his gun inside a Bay County school, sending a bullet through a wall and grazing a teacher, then trying to cover it up.

The Bay City Times reported that Bay County Sheriff's Deputy Adam J. Brown was arraigned Thursday. He's charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors for careless discharge of a firearm.

Brown was released on his own recognizance.

Police documents show Brown fired a pistol last month in Bay City Western High School's robotics classroom while testing trigger pull. The bullet passed into an occupied classroom and hit a teacher in the neck.

Authorities said Brown didn't initially confess and threw the bullet into the schoolyard. He later admitted he fired the weapon.

Brown is suspended without pay until the case is resolved. An attempt to contact him was unsuccessful.

Puppies rescued during snowstorm nearly ready for adoption

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (AP) — A dog and her four newborn puppies found abandoned in Muskegon Heights during a snowstorm will soon be ready for adoption.

The terrier mix's body heat kept her puppies alive in the storm until the dogs were rescued around midnight on Dec. 11 by a staff member with Muskegon-based Pound Buddies, the Flint Journal reported.

The dogs were later transferred to the Canine Companions Rescue Center, a nonprofit animal rescue group. Operations manager Erica McCarthy said the dogs are now in a foster home and doing well after their ordeal.

McCarthy said the puppies — two females, two males — are healthy and will be available for adoption in a few weeks. Their mother will be spayed and also put up for adoption once her pups are no longer breast-feeding.

Snyder appoints ex-House speaker to Civil Service Commission

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed former state House Speaker Jase Bolger to the Michigan Civil Service Commission.

The four-member panel sets pay and labor conditions for most state employees.

Bolger, a Republican from Grand Rapids, led the House from 2011-2014 before leaving office under term limits.

He succeeds Thomas Waldrop, an independent appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Bolger will represent Republicans. His term expires in eight years.

The commission cannot have more than two members of the same political party. But with Bolger's appointment, Snyder has for the first time picked three of the four members.

The Republican governor said Thursday that Bolger "will do a good job ensuring we have the right rules in place to help dedicated state employees excel while providing good oversight for taxpayers."

Man seeks treatment 5 days after home invasion shooting

BLACKMAN TWP. (AP) — Michigan police said a man shot by an elderly homeowner during a home invasion sought treatment for a gunshot wound five days after that shooting.

Blackman-Leoni Township public safety detectives said officers have interviewed the 37-year-old man, who will be taken into custody when he's released from a Jackson hospital.

Deputy Chief Christopher Boulter told The Flint Journal that the man allegedly entered a home Dec. 23 armed with a knife and struggled with the elderly homeowner. The homeowner fired at least four shots before the intruder fled with the homeowner's gun and pickup truck.

Authorities were still searching for the suspect when he arrived Wednesday night at Henry Ford Allegiance Health with a reported gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Authorities haven't released the man's name.