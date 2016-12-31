State Briefs

Grant to help replace lighthouse keeper's quarters roof

LUDINGTON (AP) — Efforts to replace the roof on the keeper's quarters at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Mason County have been bolstered by a $4,440 grant.

The Ludington Daily News reported the grant was made by the Gerald and Dorothy Heslipen Fund and the Mason County Community Foundation.

Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association Executive Director Peter Manting said "the winds and weather have taken its toll on the present roof."

The organization seeks other donations for the $30,000 project. The group has been raising money by selling personalized walkway boards around the lighthouse.

The 150-year-old lighthouse is along Lake Michigan in Ludington and opens to the public in May.

Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police said a man interested in buying a home made the gruesome discovery of a mummified body inside its garage.

The Detroit Free Press reported the man entered the garage Thursday and found a decomposed and mummified body inside a car parked inside.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski said tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn't use it.

Donakowski said it's unclear how and when the person died, but the body had been there "for quite some time."

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson said that because of its condition, it's unclear if the body is that of a male or female. He said an autopsy will be performed next week.

Howell-area animal rescue shelter faces septic fix deadline

HOWELL (AP) — A Livingston County animal rescue shelter that's plagued by a failing septic system is now in need of a rescue itself.

Last Chance Rescue is trying to raise $50,000 through GoFundMe to either to connect to a nearby municipal sewer system or replace its failing septic and add a separate drainage field for animal waste.

County Health Department spokeswoman Chelsea Moxlow said if the Howell-area shelter's septic issues aren't resolved by Feb. 1, the agency will take action.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus of Howell reported the state-licensed non-profit shelter takes in dogs and cats surrendered by owners and rescues animals from shelters that euthanize.

Last Chance Rescue Director Sharen Kizer said she's scrambling to find adoptive parents, foster homes and non-kill shelters to house the shelter's animals.

Detroit schools' departing emergency manager issues farewell

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit public school district's departing emergency manager said Friday that it's time "to write a new story for education in Detroit."

Steven Rhodes took over the post in February following the resignation of former emergency manager Darnell Earley.

The Flint Journal reported that Rhodes said in his farewell message that the district "is finally under local control and is virtually debt free" after four state-appointed emergency managers and his time overseeing the district.

Rhodes presided over Detroit's bankruptcy trial. The retired judge said 2017 gives officials a chance "to start fresh and write a new story for education in Detroit."

Michigan's governor signed a $617 million bailout and restructuring plan for Detroit's public schools in June, two years after that state committed money to help end the city's bankruptcy.