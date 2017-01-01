Ann Arbor waits for state approval to begin next deer cull

The city's Nov. 16 application said it's hoping to secure a deer cull permit from the Department of Natural Resources to kill up to 100 whitetail deer between Jan. 2 and March 4.

The city also wants to get approval from the agency to dart up to 60 female deer and remove their ovaries to conduct surgical sterilization research, the Ann Arbor News reported.

City spokeswoman Lisa Wondrash said the deer management project will begin on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 6, the city also plans to publicly announce deer management implementation details, including park closures, said Wondrash.

Ann Arbor officials have contracted with White Buffalo Inc. for both the sharpshooting and surgical sterilization as a combined approach to deer management this year.

The city is planning to spend more than $250,000 on activities related to deer management in 2017.

According to the city's permit application, Ann Arbor wants to reduce the deer population to maintain the biodiversity and sustainability of plants animals and insects in the city's natural areas, and to address an increase in deer-vehicle collisions and related safety concerns.

"The cull will be conducted with suppressed centerfire rifles," the application states. "The selected rifles are match-grade and specially designed for sharpshooting deer."

Last year, the city decided to conduct annual culls as part of a four-year deer management plan. Many residents who opposed the City Council's decision pleaded again this year, saying they were morally opposed to the cull and don't like the idea of guns fired in the city.