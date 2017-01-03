State Briefs

New lawmaker joins lieutenant governor-husband in Capitol

LANSING (AP) — There's a Calley in the House — and in the lieutenant governor's office.

Julie Calley is joining her husband, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, in the Michigan Capitol as a newly elected state lawmaker from Ionia County.

Julie Calley, also a Republican, becomes the fourth member of her family to serve in the House. Public service is in her genes: Her mother just retired as a township trustee.

"There will be times when we come to different conclusions on policy issues before the state," Brian Calley told the Detroit Free Press. "But I'm not worried about that at all. We've got plenty of experience working out conflict."

Brian Calley doesn't think their paths will cross much. Besides being lieutenant governor, he also presides over the state Senate and doesn't have much contact with House members. He was re-elected with Gov. Rick Snyder in 2014.

Julie Calley says she wants to boost opportunities for workers in skilled trades.

"Growing up, I didn't see skilled trades as an option and we ended up with a shortage of welders," she said. "We need to be making sure that Michigan's labor force is diverse enough to fill all the needs."

Michigan officials tightening standards for Amber Alerts

LANSING (AP) — Michigan State Police officials say they are changing the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts.

The emergency response system that disseminates information about missing children will only be used for child abductions. All Amber Alerts will receive a Wireless Emergency Alert, which pushes the notifications to mobile devices and interrupts broadcasts.

Amber Alerts had been authorized for missing children with severe mental or physical disabilities who wandered away and could not care for themselves.

Cases that don't meet the new standards will be eligible for what's called an Endangered Missing Advisory. Those notifications are sent to area broadcast and print media but not as wireless alerts.

Officials said the changes help ensure that credible, useful information gets out to the public in the most critical cases.

Genesee County official quits in software mess

FLINT (AP) — A top number-cruncher in Genesee County government has quit, less than a month after starting her job as controller.

Karen Ruddy told county commissioners that new computer software is a mess. She said she considers herself a "problem solver" but she's not willing to risk her reputation.

Ruddy is a certified public accountant. She started her job as controller on Dec. 5 but quit Dec. 27.

Jamie Curtis, chairman of the Genesee County Board, said he respects Ruddy's decision.

Ruddy said software upgrades won't handle the most basic functions. She said the software company is putting any problems on the "shoulders of the county."

Oak wilt strikes trees at Belle Isle, an urban state park

DETROIT (AP) — Roughly 120 oak trees at a Detroit state park will need to be removed because of disease.

The trees at Belle Isle Park are infected with oak wilt, which can spread easily. Crews supervised by the Department of Natural Resources recently used a special blade to sever roots to stop the disease from expanding.

Heidi Frei of the DNR said oak wilt is always fatal to oaks. It has been identified all over Michigan, from the Traverse City area to Washtenaw County. Trees as far as 50 feet apart can infect each other.

The DNR says trees killed by the emerald ash borer also play a role. As branches fall, they injure other trees. Belle Isle has been a state park since 2014.

Most residents evacuated by sinkhole could return in a week

FRASER (AP) — Most residents evacuated from 22 homes after a sinkhole developed in suburban Detroit should return in a week, officials said earlier this week as a former congresswoman took charge on her first day as Macomb County public works commissioner and declared "all hands on deck."

Candice Miller said it probably will take a month to build a temporary bypass to get around the sewer line that failed and caused the sinkhole in Fraser. The sinkhole was discovered on Dec. 24. Three homes likely are beyond repair.

Miller publicly appealed to more than 300,000 residents in 11 communities to reduce toilet flushes and take brief showers to ease pressure on the broken line.

"We are going to solve this problem ... I don't know how much it's going to cost, and I don't know what the final fix will be. It will most likely be some sort of lining that will be necessary in this pipe," Miller told reporters, speaking over the roar of heavy machinery.

Residents evacuated from 19 of the 22 homes, mostly because utilities had to be shut off, should be able to return by Jan. 9, Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols said.

Miller said she's reaching out to federal and state governments for financial help. Gov. Rick Snyder plans to visit the site.

"It's all hands on deck. We want everyone involved in this thing," said Miller, a Republican.

County Executive Mark Hackel, a Democrat and the county's top elected official, repeatedly expressed confidence in Miller. He said residents affected by the sinkhole definitely "need to be made whole."

Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an anthropologist will perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found inside a parked car in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson said a University of Michigan anthropologist will conduct the autopsy today. Jackson said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist must determine the gender, age, time of death and perhaps how the person died.

Police said a prospective home buyer discovered the body Thursday in the garage. Jackson said the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

Officer Dan Donakowski has said tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn't know whether police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.

Driver, passenger of vehicle fleeing police die in crash

DEARBORN (AP) — Authorities say the driver and passenger of a vehicle fleeing Detroit police have been killed.

Dearborn police said in a release the minivan's passenger, a 23-year-old Redford Township man, died at the scene of Monday afternoon's crash in the neighboring suburb. The driver, a 23-year-old Detroit man, died at a hospital.

Police said the minivan, which was being pursued by at least one Detroit police cruiser, was struck by a car, lost control and then hit several parked vehicles. Two occupants of the moving car had minor injuries.

Dearborn police said the crash that started in Detroit remains under investigation. Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno said the minivan came to officers' attention because it didn't have a license plate and the pursuit is being internally investigated.

Man, 20, charged with firing at Detroit police

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shootout with Detroit police.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday that charges against Javontae Walker include assault with intent to commit murder, fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police and home invasion.

Authorities said police pursued a vehicle Thursday that matched the description of one involved in an earlier armed robbery. Four men jumped out of the vehicle on the city's east side, and one fired at officers.

No officers were struck.

Walker, who was shot multiple times, is expected to be arraigned this week in the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

It's all in the family for Hillsdale County drain chief

HILLSDALE (AP) — What's the word in the Word family? It's drain.

Bill Word has retired after 27 years as the drain commissioner in Hillsdale County. His successor is his son, Matt, who was elected in November.

The elder Word predicts the transition will be smooth. He told the Hillsdale Daily News that he'll be available if Matt Word needs help.

Drain commissioners enforce laws related to flood protection, storm management and soil erosion.

The Word family knows a lot about drains because they have a farm drainage business. Matt Word said, "I just kind of grew up with it."

At a recent celebration, friends used one cake to congratulate Bill Word on his retirement and compliment Matt Word on his new job.

Hundreds caught trespassing at old psych hospital in 2016

NORTHVILLE TWP. — (AP) — An abandoned psychiatric hospital in suburban Detroit apparently has a lot of appeal to trespassers.

Northville Township police said roughly 300 people were charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, in 2016. A 28-year-old New Baltimore man was in court last week after a photo on social media showed him on the roof of the hospital, which has been closed since 2003.

Lt. Paul Tennies said people from as far as Ohio and Grand Rapids have been caught on the property. He said there's no tolerance for trespassers because of safety risks associated with the old building.

The property is popular among explorers who post videos online.

2 from Detroit area die in central Michigan car crash

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — Two people from suburban Detroit have died in a car crash in central Michigan.

Police said the victims are a 63-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from Center Line. Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook said their car went through a stop sign Saturday night in Isabella County's Chippewa Township and hit another car with five people.

No names were immediately released. There was no indication whether anyone else in the crash was hurt.