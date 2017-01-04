Research in Michigan prompts changes in cellphone towers

The Federal Aviation Administration has changed its lighting standards for new communication towers, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently began working to persuade owners and operators of existing towers across Michigan to turn off burning lights or switch to flashing lights, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The moves were prompted by research from the East Lansing field office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that showed the towers with steady, burning lights, that are meant to protect different aircrafts from striking the towers, were more deadly to the birds than towers with flashing lights. The researchers concluded that deadly bird-tower collisions would be reduced by 70 percent if lights were turned off.

"We're really proud of the work of the office, done in collaboration with the State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission," said Jack Dingledine, deputy field supervisor at the wildlife service's East Lansing field office. "We're really pleased we had an opportunity to do something that has nationwide implications for migratory birds."

Dingledine said concern about the potential impact the towers might have on the migratory birds, also included the endangered Kirtland's warbler, which nests mainly in northern Michigan.

Currently, there are thousands of towers across the country that are used by broadcasters, and communications and telecommunication providers.

Only new newly built towers are affected. Replacing or turning off the burning lights is not mandatory for existing tower owners. Experts have said owners of towers that have both steady and sufficient flashing lights could save money on maintenance and power costs by extinguishing the steady lights.

About 7 million birds are killed in tower collisions in the U.S. annually.

