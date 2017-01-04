State Briefs

Whitmer files to run for Michigan governor in 2018

LANSING (AP) — Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Michigan governor in 2018, making her the first person to announce her candidacy to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

In an email to supporters, the former prosecutor from East Lansing said she wants to "build a Michigan with opportunities that rival those from our past." Whitmer said she is no stranger to fights and that Michigan leaders for too long "have been content to manage our decline."

Whitmer, 45, was a lawmaker from 2001 through 2014, and led Senate Democrats in the minority for four years. During that time, the GOP made Michigan a right-to-work state and enacted other conservative policies she fought, including a law requiring residents or businesses that want health insurance coverage for elective abortions to buy extra coverage. She also criticized Republicans' delay in expanding Medicaid under the federal health care law.

When speaking against the "rape insurance" legislation in 2013, Whitmer disclosed in a speech on the Senate floor that she had been raped years before. In 2014, she formed a nonprofit focused on women's health care.

Most recently, Whitmer — a lawyer — served as the six-month interim prosecutor in Ingham County after the previous longtime prosecutor resigned amid being amid charges for paying prostitutes for sex. Her term ended last week.

Snyder names ex-Rep. Pscholka as next state budget director

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has chosen a former top state lawmaker to be Michigan's next budget director.

Al Pscholka chaired the House Appropriations Committee in 2015 and 2016, but left office under term limits. He will take over the budget office in mid-February when John Roberts leaves for a job with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Pscholka, a Republican from Stevensville, will be Snyder's third budget director.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that Pscholka's "experience and commitment to continuing to build upon the strong fiscal foundation we have laid make him an excellent choice" as budget director.

Pscholka, a former township trustee, was U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's district director from 2003 to 2010. He previously handled marketing and communications for Cornerstone Alliance, a private, non-profit economic development group.

Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan

THOMPSONVILLE (AP) — A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year's Day skiing accident in northern Michigan has died.

Officials at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort in Benzie County, released a statement on Tuesday saying the accident happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday during a group ski lesson on an intermediate trail.

Officials said the girl was skiing ahead of the class when it appears she lost control and struck a tree. She was wearing a helmet.

The girl was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital, where she died from her injuries on Monday. Her name has not been released.

The girl was visiting from Illinois with her family.

Kalamazoo mother sentenced in infant's 2014 death

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced in the 2014 death of her infant daughter.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reported that Tekia Wright, 23, was sentenced Monday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Pamela Lightvoet sentenced Wright to 28 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Her 11-month daughter, Gabrielle, died June 13, 2014. Prosecutors allege Wright left her daughter alone for hours that night. Court documents say the child was dehydrated, among other things. A pathologist couldn't determine the infant's cause of death.

Wright pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter. In the plea deal, second-degree child abuse charges were dropped.

Wright's attorney, Becket Jones, asked the judge to consider a one-year sentence. He's said Wright was possibly dealing with postpartum and mental issues at the time.

Michigan man charged with killing girlfriend's pet donkey

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan man is charged after police in Indiana accused him of shooting and killing his girlfriend's pet donkey.

Olvydas Abromavieius, 50, of Union Pier is charged with felony domestic violence animal cruelty and misdemeanor domestic battery. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said in a news release that officers responded Sunday evening at a LaPorte home to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said one of the deputies found a donkey bleeding from its head.

Police said the 5-year-old donkey, named Jack, died before a veterinarian could arrive. The donkey suffered a shot in the head near its left eye.

Police also said Abromavieius' girlfriend claimed he battered her.

Abromavieius was booked into the LaPorte County Jail and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court.

Consumers Energy expects installation of 1.8 million meters

JACKSON (AP) — Consumers Energy expects to have 1.8 million new meters installed across Michigan's Lower Peninsula by the end of the year.

The Jackson-based utility said the work will mark the completion of a five-year project that will allow electric customers to track their energy usage more closely online. It also is expected to help them identify ways to save energy and money.

More than 1.3 million electric meters and 350,000 gas communication modules have been installed.

Consumer's Energy provides natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million residents in the Lower Peninsula.

The utility said the new meters offer customers the ability to choose their billing date, sign up and receive automated alerts when their energy use is trending higher than usual, and review their energy use by hour, day or month.

Overall crime down in Detroit; homicides edge up slightly

DETROIT (AP) — Carjackings, robberies and non-fatal shootings dropped in Detroit in 2016, while the number of homicides in the city edged up by seven, according to figures from the police department.

The preliminary numbers were released Tuesday to The Associated Press and show that aggravated assaults, burglaries and larcenies also were down.

Seven more homicides were committed — and Detroit still has one of the highest murder rates in the country, but the city did not see the drastic spike that Chicago reported and some other cities experienced last year.

"We're finally making that turn," Police Chief James Craig said about Detroit's overall crime numbers going down. "We're continuing to make steady progress. People are saying something is changing in Detroit and 'I feel safer.'"

There were 150 fewer carjackings. Non-fatal shootings dipped by more than 70 to 958.

Detroit earned the nickname "Murder City" after 714 homicides were committed in 1974. The 295 committed two years ago was the city's lowest since 1967, when 281 homicides were recorded.

In 2016, there were 302 homicides in Detroit. Chicago had 762 homicides — its most in two decades.