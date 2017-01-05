Funds could rid Michigan schools of Native American mascots

The federal government approved an amendment last month to a nearly 20-year-old agreement between the tribe and Michigan. The change puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a special fund dedicated to promoting understanding, history and good relationships with the state's Native Americans.

"This fund demonstrates our commitment to providing Michigan schools, colleges and universities with the funds needed to improve curricula and resources related to Native American issues and mascot revisions," said NHBP Tribal Chair Jamie Stuck. "We understand that schools often don't have funds available for these types of projects and we are dedicated to removing that obstacle."

Each year, up to $500,000 from the tribe's revenue sharing to the state could go into the new Michigan Native American Heritage Fund. The revenue will be run by a board consisting of two people appointed by the tribe, two people appointed by the governor and also the Michigan Department of Civil Rights Director or his designee.

"I greatly appreciate the productive government-to-government relationship that the State of Michigan enjoys with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi," said Gov. Rick Snyder.

Snyder added that he is proud that the "Second Amendment to the Tribal-State Gaming Compact will provide opportunities for additional partnerships between the tribe, state, and schools to promote the rich history and contributions of the first Michiganders and our mutual citizens."