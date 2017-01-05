State Briefs

Police say three dead following crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State police said three people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Detroit early Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened along southbound I-75, near the I-94 exit, and at least one of the vehicles burned.

According to police, two other people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The freeway was reopened for the morning rush hour period after being closed for several hours as police were on the scene of the fatal crash.

Police said the driver of the one of the vehicles who was killed was 34-year-old Leeanna Custard of New Baltimore. Two passengers killed in another vehicle were identified as 23-year-old Karl Hawkins of Pontiac and 21-year-old Elijah Holden of Auburn Hills.

People contesting police seizures won't pay bond under law

LANSING (AP) — People whose property is seized by law enforcement will no longer have to pay a bond to contest the forfeiture under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law enacted Wednesday is the latest move by lawmakers to address concerns about police taking cash, vehicles and assets from people not convicted of crimes.

Under the old law, people contesting a seizure had to pay a bond worth 10 percent of the property's value, or at least $250 and not more than $5,000.

Public Act 418 of 2016: http://bit.ly/2hTHSb8

Snyder signs bill to shield cities from sidewalk lawsuits

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to further shield municipalities from lawsuits filed by people who trip and fall on sidewalks.

The law enacted Wednesday lets cities defend themselves by saying sidewalk defects are "open and obvious."

Supporters say Detroit pays millions annually in sidewalk-injury settlements and should have a defense that is available to businesses.

The Michigan Association of Justice, a group of plaintiff's attorneys, had called for a veto, saying the bill effectively make cities entirely immune and removes incentives to maintain sidewalks.

Under existing law, cities aren't liable unless someone proves the city knew or should have known about the defect at least 30 days before the injury and the unevenness in the walkway is at least 2 inches.

Public Act 419 of 2016: http://bit.ly/2iIQDGe

Michigan updates regulations on industrial air emissions

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has updated its regulations of toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions.

The agency says the changes will make the rules clearer and less burdensome for companies with emissions that don't endanger the public. They'll also make the DEQ's assessments of chemical toxicity levels more open.

The update completes a review of Michigan's air permitting rules that began when Gov. Rick Snyder appointed an advisory committee in 2011.

Work groups representing advocacy groups developed proposed changes to the regulations, which drew thousands of public comments.

Among the updates are new public review opportunities on toxic screening levels, removal of obsolete dates in permit rules and minor changes to rules identifying small air pollution sources that don't require an installation permit.

Emergency crews help deliver twin boys in Lansing bathroom

LANSING (AP) — Emergency crews turned out in force to help deliver twin boys in a bathroom at a Lansing home.

Lansing Fire Department spokesman Steve Mazurek, who responded to the call Monday night, told the Lansing State Journal that it was "very, very chaotic for a little bit, but it worked out phenomenally." Mazurek said the mother and babies are doing well.

Ambulance crews, two engine companies and a battalion chief responded. The newspaper said that when they got there, one of the twins had arrived and the other was about to be born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Medics helped deliver the second baby and tended to the mother before all were taken to a hospital.

Mazurek said the birth was "a new one for all of us."

Official says Great Lakes region's waters deserve more respect

LANSING (AP) — The director of Michigan's Office of the Great Lakes said the region should be known nationally for vast water resources instead of faded industrial glory.

Jon Allan said he was disappointed during the recent election campaign to hear Michigan and other Great Lakes states described repeatedly as the "rust belt." He said they've worked hard to restore their lakes, rivers and streams, and should develop a reputation for durable and healthy waterways.

Allan delivered his message in Michigan's annual "State of the Great Lakes" report. It outlines progress made in the past year and challenges that remain.

Gov. Rick Snyder says in the report his administration will emphasize safe drinking water, harbor investments, preventing and controlling invasive species, reducing phosphorus runoff and developing water trails.