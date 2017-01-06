State Briefs

Man to stand trial in woman's slaying on college campus

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A judge has ordered a man to stand trial in Kent County Circuit Court in the slaying of a 34-year-old woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus.

Marcus Bivins' preliminary hearing was held Thursday. The 19-year-old Bivins is charged with first-degree murder.

Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon was beaten and stabbed to death in April 2016. Her body was found near bushes at the school.

A witness reported seeing a man dragging what appeared to be a body near a main building and parking ramp.

Authorities have called the attack a random assault.

Former teacher sentenced to prison in sex case

JACKSON (AP) — A former Michigan teacher who admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her students has been sentenced to prison.

Jamee Hiatt of Grass Lake told a Jackson County judge on Thursday that her actions "were inexcusable" and she "became out of control."

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported Judge Thomas Wilson ordered Hiatt to spend 3-20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of monitoring as a sex offender.

Hiatt, 32, earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hiatt told the court that she began a sexual relationship with a student in 2014. Last year, authorities also said she gave the student a gun that was believed to have been used in a Jackson shooting.

Investigators say driver going too fast blamed for fatal pileup

FOWLERVILLE (AP) — Investigators said a driver traveling too fast for conditions on snow-slickened I-96 in Michigan caused a December pileup that left three people dead.

Livingston County sheriff's officials say that they anticipate seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against the driver, who is identified as a Howell resident.

The county prosecutor's office would decide, but Prosecutor William Vailliencourt declined to speculate on whether such action would be taken.

The Sheriff’s Department has said 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew and his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O'Connor Tew, both of Ann Arbor, died after their vehicle was among 53 vehicles involved in the Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit. Semi-truck driver 28-year-old Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida, also died in the crash.

Snyder OKs change to local funding of highway projects

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has approved ending a requirement that some cities cover some of the cost of state highway projects within their limits.

The governor signed the legislation Thursday about six months after vetoing a related measure.

The bill means cities with limited-access highways in their borders — such as those along I-75 in Oakland County north of Detroit — will not have to pay up to 2.5 percent of construction costs. The state will instead cover those costs.

But cities with at least 25,000 residents will still partially pay for non-freeway trunkline projects in their borders.

The legislation is backed by cities along I-75 that opposed having to pay for a massive reconstruction and widening of the freeway.

Law gives extra protection to cities in slip-and-fall cases

LANSING (AP) — It's likely to be harder to sue local governments in Michigan over a fall on a defective sidewalk.

Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed a law that gives local governments some extra protection: the so-called open-and-obvious defense that's long been available to private businesses.

Under the defense, a local government can argue that a defect in a sidewalk or other public property should have been "open and obvious" to the person who was injured. It can be a tough legal threshold to overcome.

Personal injury lawyers oppose the law. They say local governments now will be effectively immune to lawsuits and have no incentive to fix broken sidewalks.

County dealing with sinkhole declares state of emergency

FRASER (AP) — Macomb County has declared a state of emergency following a sewer line collapse late last year that caused a football field-size sinkhole.

County Executive Mark Hackel made the declaration Thursday to Gov. Rick Snyder.

The action was needed before the county can seek state and federal funding to cover some costs associated with the sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 north of Detroit in Fraser after a family awoke to find their home sinking. Their house and two others have been condemned. Officials also evacuated 19 other homes.

Eleven communities and a military base are affected by the sewer line break. County officials have said the sewer services an area of about 400,000 people.

Officials have asked residents to voluntarily conserve water to help prevent sewage discharges into an area river.