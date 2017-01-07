Leland Harbor to stay closed unless funds found for dredging

The Leland Township Harbor Commission's tight budget and limited federal funding over the past several years has stalled dredging efforts for the harbor near Traverse City, which is a refuge for Lake Michigan boaters in distress and houses fishing boats and ferries.

The harbor was last dredged in 2014, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. Sand continues to pile onto the lakebed and has essentially blocked passage by cutting the channel to less than 6 feet deep.

Harbormaster Russell Dzuba said he closed off the harbor after a recent storm and that it will stay closed in the spring.

Dzuba said annual dredging would cost about $200,000, and it seems unlikely the harbor will receive federal or state assistance from Michigan.

Harbor commissioners are hoping to fundraise about $200,000 to help contribute toward purchasing a $500,000 dredging boat. By having the boat, the harbor would no longer need to look for outside assistance. Leland Township Supervisor Susan Och said about $368,000 has already been secured.

While there's been wide support for the dredging boat, Dzuba has expressed concern for the harbor commission's budget after operating, maintenance and staffing costs. But despite the financial worry, the harbormaster still supports the idea.

"The harbor itself brings a lot of people in and lot of dollars into the community," Och said. "If you look at any Pure Michigan literature, they love Fishtown."