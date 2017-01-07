State Briefs

Ann Arbor gets state OK for second deer kill in parks

ANN ARBOR (AP) — State wildlife officials have signed off on Ann Arbor's plan to kill up to 100 deer and sterilize dozens more.

The Ann Arbor News reported that 11 parks and nature areas will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight during the 15-day hunt, which starts Jan. 30. The shooting will be performed by sharpshooters from White Buffalo Inc.

Ann Arbor wants to reduce the deer population to protect plants and animals and to reduce deer-vehicle crashes.

A deer management plan was approved by the City Council, 9-2, in November 2016.

Mayor Christopher Taylor opposed it, saying the $250,000 cost to manage deer is too expensive. He said the killing of deer in parks "shakes people" and "undermines their sense of home."

Stabenow opposes Betsy DeVos for Education Department head

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she will vote against Betsy DeVos as the next head of the U.S. Education Department.

The Michigan Democrat said she talked to DeVos, and DeVos' support for charter schools has "seriously undermined public education" in the state.

DeVos, the former head of the Michigan Republican Party, is in favor of giving parents more education options. Her husband, Dick DeVos, started a charter high school in the Grand Rapids area that focuses on aviation and engineering.

The U.S. Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for DeVos on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Ed Patru, a spokesman for a group called Friends of Betsy DeVos, told the Detroit Free Press that Stabenow and DeVos still can find "common ground" on education issues.

Michigan Democratic Party chairman seeks re-election

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon is running for re-election.

Democrats will vote at the party's convention on Feb. 11 in Detroit.

Dillon took over in July 2015, when Lon Johnson stepped down to run for Congress. Dillon will run on a ticket with the party's chief operating officer Lavora Barnes.

No one has publicly said they will challenge Dillon.

Dillon said he has spent two months traveling the state to talk with Democrats. He said that, in 2017, the party will return to a "Michigan first" approach in contrast to a top-down national campaign strategy emphasized in years past.

Michigan reviews 31,000 more unemployment cases amid fallout

LANSING (AP) — Michigan is reviewing 31,000 more cases of potential unemployment benefits fraud that were identified by an automated computer system that is under scrutiny.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency made the commitment Friday, a day after the agency's director was reassigned amid fallout over at least 20,000 claimants being mistakenly accused of fraud between 2013 and 2015.

U.S. Rep. Sander Levin had wanted the state to review all 53,000 cases, not just 22,000 that had a 93 percent error rate.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes said about 7,000 of the 31,000 cases have been reviewed. Unlike the other cases, these had involvement by agency staff and contact with claimants.

The state no longer uses the automated system to issue fraud determinations. Instead, employees investigate and make determinations.

Snyder makes disaster declaration due to sinkhole

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency Friday for Macomb County due to last month's collapse of a massive sewage line that has caused a football field-size sinkhole in one of its communities.

The disaster declaration makes state resources available to the county and communities affected by the sewer collapse. It also raises the possibility that state, and possibly federal funds, could be secured to pay for some of the work and costs.

The sewer collapse was discovered Christmas Eve after a family in Fraser, north of Detroit, awoke to find their home sinking. That house and two others have been condemned. Families in 19 other homes have been temporarily evacuated after water and gas services were cut.

"The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area," Snyder said in a release. "The state is committed to using all of its resources and working with local partners to ensure this community recovers and residents return to a sense of normalcy."

Following the collapse of the line about 50 feet below a major roadway, crews were forced at one point to pump sewage into the Clinton River. Sewage now is being pumped through temporary pipes into a working section of the line as crews construct a temporary bypass.

New state police motor carrier officers to report for duty

EAST LANSING (AP) — Graduation ceremonies have been held in East Lansing for 13 new state police motor carrier officers.

The state said the new officers are expected to report to their posts next week for duty.

They graduated Friday from the 21st Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School which began in August at the state police training academy in Lansing.

Motor carrier officers specialize in commercial vehicle enforcement. Their training included firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, precision driving and first aid.

Michigan Supreme Court names new chief justice

DETROIT (AP) — Justices unanimously chose Stephen Markman on Friday as the new chief of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Markman will succeed Chief Justice Robert Young, who's held the job since 2011.

Markman was first appointed to the court in 1999 and re-elected in later years.

In a statement issued by the court, Markman said his primary responsibility is to make sure the system of justice is "made readily and fairly available to all."

Markman served as a federal prosecutor, nominated by former President George H. W. Bush, and as an assistant U.S. attorney general, nominated by former President Ronald Reagan. He also served on the Michigan Court of Appeals and was in private practice at a Detroit firm.

He lives in Mason and is married with two sons.