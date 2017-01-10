State Briefs

Judge dismisses charges against woman in snow day shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge filed against a Detroit woman after her gun was used in a fatal accidental shooting of a teenager off from school because of a snow day.

District Judge Kenneth King dismissed all charges against Lise Cox, 58, during a preliminary examination Monday.

Prosecutors said they haven't decided whether they'll appeal the ruling.

Cox was at work at the time and had no direct role in the death of 13-year-old Emarjae Watkins at her home on Dec. 12, 2016. Prosecutors have said she didn't properly store her gun and was aware children knew where to find it. They also had charged her with child abuse and a firearms violation.

A 13-year-old boy accused of firing the gun has been charged in juvenile court.

Snyder OKs bill to require reports on municipal benefits

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a bill that requires reporting by municipal retirement systems on their unfunded pension and health care costs.

Local governments will report the information annually to the state Department of Treasury under the law enacted Monday.

Any municipality below 60 percent funding will have to report the steps, if any, it is taking to reduce unfunded liabilities.

The legislation is the lone part of a controversial, Republican-backed push to curtail retiree benefits late last year that has become law. Snyder and the Legislature are expected to revisit retiree health care costs in the new two-year session.

Michigan bars adjudicating fraud cases without human OK

LANSING (AP) — Michigan will be unable to rule that someone committed unemployment benefits fraud unless a state worker verifies it under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The new law prohibits what's known as "auto-adjudication." It codifies a change the state Unemployment Insurance Agency put in place in 2015 after thousands of people receiving jobless benefits were mistakenly accused of fraud by a computer system.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration announced last week that the director of the agency was reassigned in the wake of criticism over the problem.

Also Monday, Snyder signed a bill shifting $10 million from the unemployment contingent fund to Michigan's general fund as part of a prior budget deal. Democrats have accused Republicans of balancing the budget on the backs of innocent people wrongfully accused of fraud.

Snyder signs bill limiting out-of-state wine deliveries

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to let Michigan stores ship wine directly to in-state customers using common carriers such as FedEx or UPS, but it bans out-of-state retailers from sending beer and wine to Michigan customers.

Beer and wine wholesalers say the law enacted Monday will crack down on illegal wine shipments from online wine retailers and "wine clubs," and customers can still get wines directly shipped from wineries.

But wine sellers say the "poorly written" bill should have been vetoed because it is unconstitutional and will be challenged in court.

The law had allowed wine retailers to deliver to Michigan consumers only using their own trucks. Under the new law, common carriers such as FedEx or UPS will have to submit quarterly reports about each delivery.

US Supreme Court urged to look at Saginaw court camera ban

SAGINAW (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to intervene in the case of a man who wants to use a video recorder at Saginaw County courts.

Robert McKay asked the Supreme Court on Monday to declare there's a First Amendment right to record what happens in courts. Saginaw County prohibits electronic devices unless approval is granted by local judges. There can be exceptions for news media.

John Bursch, an attorney for McKay, said there are no guidelines on how permission could be granted to the general public. He argues that the ban is unconstitutional.

Bursch said recording judges, police and others in court should be no different than recording other public officials in public places.

The Supreme Court doesn't have to take McKay's case.