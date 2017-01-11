State Briefs

Pedestrian fatally struck by truck with plow, police say

WYOMING (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has been fatally struck by a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow in West Michigan.

Police in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming said the truck hit Chelsea Crawford on Tuesday morning while she was walking along the roadway. She died at the scene.

WOOD-TV reported that police used Crawford's cellphone to identify her. She was not carrying identification.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is seeking the driver, who left the scene. The truck is described as a red, full-size Dodge Ram.

The death happened as a storm brought snow and rain to Michigan, leaving some roads slippery and snarling traffic in places.

Snyder signs bill to let landlords bar marijuana in rentals

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation that lets landlords prohibit medical marijuana patients from growing or smoking the drug on leased residential property.

The law enacted Tuesday adds another exception to a 2008 voter-approved law that legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

That law already does not require insurers to reimburse people for medical marijuana, nor does it mandate that employers accommodate employees' use of the drug for medical purposes.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, said two rental homes in his district were destroyed after they were "turned into greenhouses to grow marijuana without permission." He said growing marijuana for medical purposes "doesn't trump safety or private property rights."

Jones said the law codifies a 2011 state attorney general opinion.

Michigan revenues are higher than previously projected

LANSING (AP) — Tax revenues used to fund Michigan's state budget are coming in higher than projected eight months ago.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency said Tuesday that revenues in the state's two largest funds are a combined $484 million more than expected over three budget years. Its Senate counterpart in December projected the state will take in a combined $377 million more than expected in the last fiscal year, the current one and the next budget cycle.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and legislative economists will use the numbers to reach a consensus estimate Thursday. The Republican governor will unveil his budget in February.

Senate experts say much of the revenue increase for the fiscal year that ended in the fall can be attributed to one-time bumps that are unlikely to carry forward.

Gospel singer purchases Muskegon church in need of repairs

MUSKEGON (AP) — A nationally recognized gospel singer will begin offering church services in downtown Muskegon this year.

Bishop Marvin Sapp, of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, purchased the former St. Jean Baptiste Church from the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, the Muskegon Chronicle reported.

A start date for the services wasn't announced, but Sapp posted on Facebook and Twitter that they will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. It's unclear whether or not he'll officiate services.

The 160-year-old church in downtown Muskegon has been closed since April 2015 due to the need for extensive repairs. Diocese of Grand Rapids spokeswoman Annalise Laumeyer said no repairs have been completed since the building's closure.

On Monday, the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids announced that it sold the church to Sapp. The purchase was finalized Tuesday, and included the rectory next door to the church. Plans for the rectory were not disclosed.

Most evacuated due to Detroit-area sinkhole allowed home

FRASER (AP) — Most residents evacuated following last month's collapse of a massive sewage line that caused a football field-size sinkhole in suburban Detroit have been allowed home.

Twenty-two houses were affected by the sinkhole in Fraser, including three that were condemned. Officials had temporarily evacuated 19 because water and gas service had to be shut off. A temporary access road was created and all but those in the condemned homes were allowed home starting Sunday.

County and local representatives met Monday and answered questions from affected residents about the response.

The sewer collapse was discovered Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, about 400,000 people in surrounding communities have been asked to take shorter showers and wash only full loads of clothing as part of a voluntary water conservation plea until a fix is completed.

Ex-U-M student loses legal challenge in sexual misconduct case

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of the University of Michigan in a lawsuit by a former student who says his rights were violated during the disciplinary process for alleged sexual misconduct.

Attorney Deborah Gordon said the man, identified only as John Doe, was made a "scapegoat" by the university to show the federal government that it's responding to sexual misconduct by men.

A female student said she was too drunk to consent to sex, although an investigator found insufficient evidence. That conclusion was overturned by an appeals panel. The man reluctantly agreed to leave school last summer instead of being expelled.

Last week, federal Judge David Lawson said the panel's decision was "supported by an ample factual record." He said the former student's due-process rights weren't violated.

Michigan health insurance law sign-ups are lagging

DETROIT (AP) — More than 309,000 Michigan residents have signed up for health insurance under the health care law, despite Republican efforts to repeal "Obamacare."

That's about 14,200 fewer people than at the same time last year.

Federal figures released Tuesday show about a quarter of enrollees live in rural Michigan. About half are between ages 45 and 64, and another 24 percent are 18-34. Fifty-four percent are white.

Eighty percent qualify for cost-reducing tax credits of $267 per month, on average.

Enrollment continues on HealthCare.gov through the end of January. Consumers have until Sunday to sign up for coverage starting Feb. 1.

Nationally, 11.5 million people have signed up for marketplace coverage as of Dec. 24. That's 290,000 more than last year at the same time.