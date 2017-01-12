Lilly takes official oath of office during Capitol ceremony

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman administered the oath to Lilly during the ceremony at the state Capitol.

This is subsequent to the opening of Lilly’s new Lansing office last week.

"My office has a sole purpose — to serve as a mechanism for my constituents’ voices in Lansing,” he said. “I want to make certain I represent the 89th District to the best of my ability, whether that be on the House floor or in district. I believe this begins at the core of our community.”

Residents of the 89th District may contact Lilly at his Lansing-based office by telephone at 517-373-0838; email at jimlilly@house.mi.gov; or mail to N-1193 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909-7514.

Lilly said he encourages everyone to speak with legislative aide Craig Petersen or legislative director Courtney Panter when contacting the office.

Lilly will be holding his first in-district office hours later this month. All residents of the 89th District are encouraged to meet him and ask questions or discuss their concerns.

“I look forward to meeting with my constituents and showing I am committed to making their voices heard in Lansing,” he said.

The office hour events are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 20:

— 9-10 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven

— 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E Exchange St., Spring Lake

Monday, Feb. 6:

— 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Park Township Offices, 52 152nd Ave., Park Township

Lilly’s office hours, which are subject to change, are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Anyone unable to attend can schedule an appointment or share their thoughts by contacting Lilly’s Lansing office.

“This is an exciting time with a lot of work to be done in Lansing,” Lilly said. “I look forward to everyone’s feedback as we continue to help Ottawa County and Michigan build for a brighter future.”