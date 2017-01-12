State Briefs

Suspect arrested in snow plow hit-and-run death of woman

WYOMING (AP) — Police said they've arrested a 21-year-old man believed responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old woman struck by a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow.

Police in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming said the man was arrested Wednesday. His name was not immediately released while he awaits arraignment.

Police said the truck hit 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford of Wyoming on Tuesday morning while she was walked along a road. She died at the scene.

Police said they located the truck Tuesday evening in a parking lot and impounded it.

St. Joseph residents, officials worry about eroding bluff

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Some St. Joseph residents are worried that the bluff below their property is eroding and could collapse, taking railroad tracks along with it.

The Herald-Palladium reported that residents along Old Lakeshore Drive expressed their concerns Monday to city commissioners, who said they shared their fears of a possible train derailment along the CSX Transportation line that carries Amtrak passengers and freight cars.

Houses along the road aren't in danger because they're on the opposite side of the street.

Mayor Mike Garey said that, based on photographs, it appears that a collapse isn't "a matter of if, but when."

Anson Lovillette said that, for 15 years, he has been sending letters and photographs to CSX officials, who have assured him they're monitoring the situation.

The newspaper couldn't immediately reach CSX officials for comment.

Man fatally stabs co-worker at southwestern Mich. business

EDWARDSBURG (AP) — A man fatally stabbed a co-worker during an argument while they were taking a break at a southwestern Michigan business.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department said 24-year-old Jan Carlos Velazquez Mendez of Elkhart, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ameri-Kart outside Edwardsburg. The company makes moldable products for the RV and marine industries.

Witnesses told deputies the two men were fighting when they noticed Velazquez was bleeding from his neck and the suspect was holding a knife. Velazquez ran from a break room to escape and collapsed from his injuries.

Other workers detained the suspect, a 23-year-old Elkhart man, until deputies arrived. He's in custody at the Cass County Jail while prosecutors prepare formal charges. His name hasn't been released.

Deceased West Michigan woman becomes hand transplant donor

NORTON SHORES (AP) — A Norton Shores woman who died in September 2016 has become the first hand transplant donor for Michigan's federally designated organ and tissue donation program.

The Detroit News reported that 21-year-old Shayna Sturtevant died after developing a brain abscess stemming from an ear infection. She was a registered eye, organ and tissue donor.

Sturtevant's parents granted special permission necessary for the hand transplant to go forward, The Ann Arbor News reported. Sturtevant's kidneys, lungs, pancreas and liver were also donated for transplants.

Officials from Gift of Life said the transplant was successful, but that the organization doesn't release details about recipients.

According to United Network for Organ Sharing, 30 people have received hand transplants, including 18 single-hand transplants and 12 double-hand transplants, in the United States since 1999.

Utility worker monitoring downed power line robbed by gunman

DETROIT (AP) — A DTE Energy worker monitoring a downed power line in a Detroit neighborhood has been robbed.

Police said the 40-year-old employee was in a marked utility truck at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man tapped on the window with a gun. The worker was forced to the ground and frisked. He was not physically harmed.

DTE Energy Security Director Michael Lynch said about $2 was taken.

Lynch said the worker's partner was guarding the other end of the downed wire. They were part of teams mobilized after strong winds knocked down wires and cut power to thousands of customers.

Restoration efforts in the area were halted until police and the utility's public safety staff could respond.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Bedbugs found at state government office in Lansing

LANSING (AP) — Officials said bedbugs have been found at a Michigan government office in downtown Lansing, forcing a few state employees to relocate.

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget spokesman Caleb Buhs said an insect was spotted Dec. 22 by an employee working on the second floor of Constitution Hall.

The Lansing State Journal reported exterminators determined the insect was a bedbug, then swept the building with specially trained, insect-sniffing dogs and found two affected chairs. Buhs said both chairs "were bagged and removed from the building."

Buhs said a bedbug was spotted this past Friday on a laptop computer in the same area of the building. Four employees have been relocated and "appropriate action will be taken to eradicate the problem" at the building.