State Briefs

Man charged in snowplow hit-and-run death of woman

WYOMING (AP) — A man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow.

A judge feared 21-year-old Austin Hill might flee to Florida, so he set bond at $750,000 on Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if Hill has a lawyer.

Chelsea Crawford was hit Tuesday while she walked on a road in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb. Hill's truck was located that night. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill was arrested Wednesday. He has a criminal record, which could enhance his sentence if convicted.

More charges in corruption probe of Macomb local governments

NEW HAVEN (AP) — A federal investigation of corruption in suburban Detroit has reached a fourth community in Macomb County.

Christopher Craigmiles, a trustee in New Haven, and Brett Harris, a former trustee, were charged Thursday with taking bribes from an undercover FBI agent. The government says Harris' alleged crimes occurred before he was defeated for re-election in November.

The charges against Harris were filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely. His attorney declined to comment.

Craigmiles couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Separately, three officials in three townships in Macomb County were charged last year.

A trash hauler formerly known as Rizzo Environmental Services has been cooperating with investigators. Rizzo has new ownership and the name is being dropped from trucks and the business.

All Kalamazoo officers to be using body cameras by February

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Officials say all Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers will be wearing body cameras by February.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reported that, after field testing nine models during the past two years, the department will purchase 170 body cameras for officers. Eighty cameras are already being used on the streets and the rest are on back order.

Chief Jeff Hadley said there's a "need for transparency" and the southwestern Michigan department wants to "have as much information as we can provide."

The total cost of the cameras and related equipment and technology is about $340,000. A portion of that will be offset with $76,000 in grants from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Association and $50,000 from an anonymous foundation.

A number of other Michigan departments have been adding body cameras.

Flint, US officials tell Flint residents water is improving

FLINT (AP) — Flint officials, along with Michigan and federal officials, say the most recent test results show the level of lead in the city's water is dropping.

Officials said a town hall meeting on Wednesday that chlorine residuals have become "excellent" and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.

However, despite the improved water quality, there was no call for an end to bottled water distribution or removal of faucet filters.

Several people interrupted the meeting, saying they didn't believe the water safety claims.

Dr. Nicole Lurie of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted the water crisis isn't over. She said residents are still advised to use a filter, but people ought to see "there are signs of progress."

The lack of water treatment to control corrosion caused lead to leach from pipes and old fixtures in some homes.